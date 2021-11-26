Home / Cricket / Road to the Ashes: Relive Pat Cummins' record-breaking 29 wickets in 2019 Ashes
Road to the Ashes: Relive Pat Cummins' record-breaking 29 wickets in 2019 Ashes

  • Pat Cummins broke one such 42-year old record of Wayne Clark when he took 29 wickets without any 5-wicket haul in the Ashes 2019 with an average of 19.63.
Pat Cummins starred in the 2019 Ashes with 29 wickets.
Pat Cummins starred in the 2019 Ashes with 29 wickets. (Getty)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The making and breaking of records have been a constant part of the oldest and biggest rivalry of cricket, The Ashes. Pat Cummins broke one such 42-year old record of Wayne Clark when he took 29 wickets without any 5-wicket haul in the Ashes 2019 with an average of 19.63. The world's No.1-ranked pacer achieved heights of fitness as he bowled a total of 211 overs in all the 10 innings of last year's Ashes, surpassing McGrath's 209.1 overs in The Ashes 2006-07.

With the rivals returning for yet another thrilling battle, it will be interesting to watch if the fans' favorite Pat Cummins can break his own record in The Ashes 2021 starting from December 8, 2021. The added responsibility of captaining the team promises to bring out the best in the 28-year-old quick.

Magnificent bowling, top knocks and brilliant catches have been a part of cricket rivalries since centuries but when it comes to rivalries older than century, these moments take the shape of records. The Ashes rivalry which started back in 1882 has also seen new comers becoming favourite faces and bowlers becoming record holders.

Which bowlers will rule the upcoming edition of The Ashes?
Which bowlers will rule the upcoming edition of The Ashes? 

With Australia's Shane Warne leading the bowling figures of 195 wickets in 36 matches, England's Ian Botham stands right behind him with 128 wickets in 32 matches. While England's current players Stuart Broad and James Anderson are also amongst the top wicket takers, it will be interesting to watch if Australia's brilliant bowling line-up will make it to the top of the list.

Watch the LIVE coverage of The Ashes 2021 on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) from December 8, 2021

Story Saved
