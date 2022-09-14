Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa on Wednesday hung his boots from all forms of cricket. The swashbuckling batter confirmed the development on social media. The batter is renowned for his attacking approach and represented India in both white-ball formats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His career started off with the 50-over format, making his debut against England in Guwahati. He went to feature in 46 ODIs, in which he amassed a total of 934 runs, with 86 being his highest score.

Uthappa's attacking approach also helped him earn a spot in India's squad for the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, which was eventually by the Men In Blue. He was one of the Indian bowlers who hit the stumps during the memorable bowl out between India and Pakistan, which was tied after both the teams managed 141 on the board after 20 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uthappa went to represent India in 13 T20Is, where he mustered 249 runs at a strike-rate of 118.01.

Uthappa's career at the international level faded after a few years and he was hardly reckoned for the national side. His last ODI appearance was back against Zimbabwe in 2015, where he scored a 44-ball 31. Meanwhile, his career took a similar course in the shorter format as well, with his final T20I appearance being against Zimbabwe in the same series.

However, Uthappa continued to feature in the domestic competitions and even in the Indian Premier League. He represented three franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings - in the lucrative T20 tournament.

Uthappa played a total of 205 IPL matches, in which he amassed 4952 runs at a strike-rate of 130.35, which also include 27 half-centuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail