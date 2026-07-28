Robin Uthappa sees Donald Bradman-like trait in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘He almost never got out LBW’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to dominate the headlines with his fearless approach and remarkable composure at just 15 years of age. Taking on some of the world's best bowlers without hesitation, the youngster has impressed with both his shot-making and temperament. His breakthrough IPL season announced his arrival, as he consistently outplayed experienced opponents and showed the confidence to counter every challenge. Rewarded with a fast-tracked India call-up, Sooryavanshi endured a quiet start on the England tour but quickly found his rhythm in Zimbabwe. The left-hander emerged as the Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs in three matches, underlining his ability to adapt at the highest level. His rapid rise has strengthened the belief that Indian cricket has unearthed another special talent capable of thriving on the biggest stage.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named Player of the series against Zimbabwe. (Action Images via Reuters)

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Former India batter Robin Uthappa believes it is still too early to judge how far Sooryavanshi can go, but admitted the teenager's batting technique reminds him of one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. While urging patience before making sweeping comparisons, Uthappa drew parallels between Sooryavanshi and legendary Australian batter Sir Donald Bradman, highlighting a technical similarity that stood out to him.

"It's hard to say that now. We haven't really seen the bowlers respond to what Vaibhav is doing. People are just coming to terms with the way he's batting. So we'll have to wait and see. Because when Bradman was batting the way he did, what they resorted to was bodyline. Vaibhav has a similar technique to Bradman, where he almost never got out LBW,' Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

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{{^usCountry}} Bradman's Test record remains unmatched in cricket history. Across 52 Tests, the Australian legend scored 6,996 runs at an astonishing average of 99.94, a mark no batter has come close to matching. He also registered 29 centuries, 13 fifties and a highest score of 334. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bradman's Test record remains unmatched in cricket history. Across 52 Tests, the Australian legend scored 6,996 runs at an astonishing average of 99.94, a mark no batter has come close to matching. He also registered 29 centuries, 13 fifties and a highest score of 334. {{/usCountry}}

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Uthappa further said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become an outlier if he maintains his fearless approach while averaging in the high 40s. The former India batter also reflected on Sir Donald Bradman's remarkable career, wondering whether the Australian great would have retained his iconic average had World War II not interrupted his career.

"If Vaibhav can maintain an average in the high 40s with his strike rate, he could be considered an outlier. It would have also been interesting to see if the World War 2 hadn't happened and Bradman had played 30 Tests more, would be have still averaged 99 or over a 100?" he added

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