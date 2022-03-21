‘Best peripheral vision on the planet’: Robot camera makes Steve Smith furious, leaves commentators in splits - WATCH

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 21, 2022
Steve Smith helped his side recover from the early blows on Day 1 of the third and final Test in Lahore. The former Australia captain walked in to bat in a tricky situation as the tourists were reduced to 8/2 inside the first three overs. However, the right-handed batter along with Usman Khawaja restored normalcy and have so far added 135 runs for the third wicket.

Steve Smith, who has already completed his half-century, left the fans and commentators in splits with an animated reaction during the course of his inning.

The incident took place in the 11th over as Smith was clearly upset with the robot camera placed just beyond the boundary ropes. It was the constant movement of the camera, the former Aussie skipper was perturbed about as he straightaway passed an angry gesture towards the person handling the device.

The video of the moment was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board on social media, and reacted: "The buggy sends its apologies".

“How he’s seen that I don’t know. I mean, it’s on the boundary at deep mid-wicket and he’s not happy ... it’s a good 100 yards away I’d say. Extraordinary,” Rob Key can be heard saying in the video. 

Urooj Mumtaz, another member of the commentary panelist, had a similar reaction. “I have never seen that before. One thing is for sure, Steve Smith has the best peripheral vision on the planet,” she said.

