Ponting's blunt verdict on Warner's Test future amid horror run of form: 'What he should be doing is being realistic'

David Warner's horror run of form continued on Saturday after Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for a golden duck on the opening day of the Gabba Test match. It was only his second such dismissal in his 99-match career in the format where he has been struggling to score runs over the last two years, leading to talks amongst critics over his future in the format. Amid the criticism, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has delivered a blunt verdict on Warner's future.

In the last two years, Warner has averaged only 27, without a century. And is might all be likely that the numbers could take a further dip when Australia travel to India and England in their next two tours as Warner averages only 24.25 and 26.04 respectively in those nations.

Speaking on Channel 7 on Day 1 of the 1st Test between Australia and South Africa, Ponting reckoned that Warner has the right to end his career on his terms rather than get dropped.

"I think what he should be doing is being as realistic and looking to the future as he can," Ponting said. "Like I said before, he deserves the chance to finish the way he wants to finish. I would hate to see him get to an Indian tour or at the start of the Ashes tour and then get the tap on the shoulder. That would be a disappointing way for his career to end…it might be after the Sydney Test. Let's wait and see. Also, I hope that he gets some runs between now and then."

Warner does have the backing of Australia head coach Andrew McDonald, who had admitted before the start of the South Africa series that Warner remains part of the team's plan.

"He's eager to continue on at this stage," McDonald said. "He has not hinted [at] anything else," McDonald said. "His appetite for the work - in and around training - is still there. He's busy at the crease, and you've seen signs that he is going well. He's just found different ways to get out, and sometimes that can happen."

