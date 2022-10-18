Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Roger Binny elected 36th BCCI president

Updated on Oct 18, 2022 01:11 PM IST

ByHT Sports Desk

Roger Binny, the highest wicket-taker of India's triumphant 1983 Word Cup campaign, was officially elected as the 36th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president unopposed at the AGM on Tuesday in Mumbai. Binny replaced former India captain Sourav Ganguly, whose three-year tenure as the board chief came to end. Ganguly will now contest for the Cricket Association of Bengal top post.

The other BCCI office bearers, who were elected unanimously include secretary Jay Shah, Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president) and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary). Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal will be the new IPL chairman as Birjesh Patel will turn 70 next month.

The election of the new set of office-bearers was a formality as all were elected unapposed.

Binny, who represented India in 27 Tests and 72 ODIs, has also served as a member of the national selection committee.

The right-arm medium pacer who was a handy batter down the order, is most remembered for his performance in the 1983 World Cup. With 18 wickets, Binny ended up as highest wicket-taker of the tournament and played a pivotal role in the Kapil Dev-led Indian side lifting their maiden world title.

