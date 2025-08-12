Roger Binny may get new term as BCCI president as National Sports Bill adds twist; decision rests on ‘powerful people’

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny turned 70 last month. As per the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution, he is no longer eligible to continue as board president—a role he took on in October 2022, succeeding former captain Sourav Ganguly. However, with the recent passage of the National Sports Bill and ensuing uncertainty, the 1983 World Cup hero could remain in office until the board’s Annual General Meeting in September. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny(AFP)

Under the new bill, the age limit for office bearers of National Sports Federations has been raised to 75. If state unit members of the BCCI agree, Binny could remain in office until then. This provision aligns with the fact that global cricket governing bodies, in this case, the International Cricket Council (ICC), do not impose specific age limits on officials.

A BCCI source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told PTI, "Roger will continue till board meeting in September. Whether he will get a fresh term depends on what members and other powerful people associated with the BCCI decide."

While the BCCI now falls under the National Sports Bill's purview, it remains exempt from the Right to Information (RTI) Act since it does not receive government grants. The board’s legal team is still reviewing the bill’s detailed provisions.

"The national sports bill has just been passed, so, we have some time to study it and engage in proper discussion before taking any decision," the source said.

"There are other points to discuss in the bill for sure, and all the stakeholders, including senior players and coaching staff, will be consulted, particularly because cricket will be played at the 2028 Olympics," he added.