'Rohit is an iron fist in velvet glove. Other captains like Virat...': Nasser Hussain before India vs South Africa final

Former England captain Nasser Hussain reserved the ultimate praise for India skipper Rohit Sharma. Crediting the Indian captain for transforming the mindset of a team that suffered multiple heartbreaks in the knockout stages of ICC tournaments for over a decade now, Hussain said Rohit is "an iron fist in a velvet glove" that offers the right balance between aggression and calmness. Nasser Hussain highlighted the difference between Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R)(AFP)

Hussain said that unlike his predecessor, Virat Kohli, who always liked to be aggressive and enjoyed an eye-to-eye battle with the opposition, Rohit has the perfect balance of caution and aggression.

"I have been a fan of Rohit for a very long time, as a batter, as a captain, and as a person. He seems to have a very calming influence. Whereas you had other captains, maybe like Virat, who wore their hearts on their sleeves, and they are incredibly passionate," Hussain said on Star Sports.

Rohit has often been credited for creating a healthy atmosphere in the Indian dressing room. He has backed the players, given them confidence but also hasn't shied away from giving them a mouthful on the cricket field. Rohit's friendly scolding to Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and others have been a regular feature during India matches.

Hussain said Rohit's comfort level with the junior cricketers narrates how good an atmosphere he has created in the changing room. "Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove. You do not mess around with Rohit, but he is also a big brother who will put his arm around you and look after you," he added.

Rohit has been the flag bearer of India's aggressive brand of cricket at the top of order ever since they were knocked out from the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022. India's timid approach in pressure games drew a lot of flack. But not in the last year or so. Even in the ODI World Cup in 2023, Rohit took the onus on himself to get India off to flying starts in the powerplay. He scored 597 runs - the second most after Kohli - at a mindboggling strike rate of 125 - the most among batters with more than 400 runs in the tournament.

He continued with the same approach even in this T20 World Cup. India did not the ideal pitches in New York in the group stage but when they moved to the Caribbean for the Super Eights, Rohit was in full flow. His blistering 94 off 41 balls blew away Australia. The right-hander did not shed his attacking style even on a difficult Guyana surface in the semi-final against England. His 57 off 39 balls was one of the main reasons India posted an above-par 171/7 on the board.

India will be hoping Rohit comes out firing in the same manner in the final against South Africa to put an end to India's 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy.