Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli rested; Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in Zimbabwe ODIs

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, were all rested as India announced a similar-looking squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Shikhar Dhawan was named as captain while all-rounders Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar returned from injury breaks.

The other notable absentees were Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer. Rahul Tripathi, who had earned his maiden India call-up for the Ireland T20Is, got his maiden ODI call-up.

Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson held on to their places and so did Ruturaj Gaikwad as a back-up opener.

Dhawan will get another opportunity to captain India after leading the side to their first-ever whitewash in an ODI series in the West Indies.

The tour will also be an ideal opportuity for the likes of Sundar and Chahar to get back in the reckoning. Sundar has already proved his fitness by performing for Lancashire in the English county.

Chahar, who had last played for India in the South Africa tour earlier this year, will be keen to pose himself as an all-round option.

India are slated to tour Zimbabwe for the first time since 2016. The three ODIs will be played in Harare on August 18, 20 and 22.

India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail