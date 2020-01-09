e-paper
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane talk about their daughters over dinner

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane talk about their daughters over dinner

India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit has been rested from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka while Rahane plays only the five-day format for which he is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour.

cricket Updated: Jan 09, 2020 21:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
India vice-captains Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane
India vice-captains Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane(Rahane Twitter)
         

India vice-captains Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane spent time talking about their daughters and parenting in the company of their wives over dinner during their time away from the game. In a tweet, India’s Test vice-captain Rahane on Thursday shared a photo of his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh with a caption saying: “2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters &amp; parenting.”

 

India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit has been rested from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka while Rahane plays only the five-day format for which he is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Rahane will take part in the second India ‘A’ four-day game against New Zealand between February 7 to 10.

India will play two Tests against the Kiwis from February 21.

Rohit, meanwhile, will join the squad for India’s three one-dayers against Australia, starting January 14.

