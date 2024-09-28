Rohit Sharma's 2nd Test ploy ‘baffles’ Manjrekar, sparks 'Ashwin over Jadeja' claim: ‘Needs to be shown this stat’

Only 35 overs of play was possible on Day 1 of the second and final Test match of the series between India and Bangladesh, where the visitors, currently trailing the contest by 0-1 following a loss in Chennai last week, were reduced to 107 for three. Akash Deep was the pick of the bowlers with the new ball, while Ashwin scripted yet another record with a solitary scalp post lunch. India's Ravichandran Ashwin, left, Ravindra Jadeja, centre, and captain Rohit Sharma walks after India won the first test match against Bangladesh in Chennai, India, Sunday, Sept. 22(AP)

Despite the rain-truncated proceeding in Kanpur going in favour of India, who were considered to have given away an advantage to Bangladesh after surprisingly opting to bowl for the first time in nine years in a home Test, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was left rather baffled at one of captain's Rohit Sharma's strategies.

India retained the same playing XI for the Test match at the Green Park stadium, implying five bowlers in the line-up with two spinners and three fast bowlers. Of the lot, only Ravindra Jadeja did not bowl on Day 1. Manjrekar, while insisting that Rohit does tend to "favour" Ashwin more in spin-friendly conditions, admitted that with two left-handed batters at the crease, it seemed a more favourable ploy, but was quick to highlight Jadeja's record against Alastair Cook, the highest-ever run-getter among left-handers.

"Rohit needs to be shown this stat- JADEJA vs COOK, 2016 series: In 8 inngs, got him out 6 times, conceded just 75 runs. Rohit tends to not bowl Jadeja early when there are left landers out there," he tweeted.

‘Match-ups should merely be guidelines’

It was the pacers who dominated the opening session on Day 1, with Ashwin being brought into action only after Lunch, and he outsmarted Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto with an in-drifter to get him lbw. With Ashwin getting the drift and finding some turn off the track, it only seemed logical for India to use Jadeja from the other end as well.

‘Rohit favours Ashwin a bit more’

In a conversation with ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar reminded that Bangladesh did not rely on match-ups when then asked Shakib Al Hasan to bowl against Rishabh Pant in the first Test match. In fact, Pant was troubled by the left-hander, who even created a dismissal opportunity.

“Every captain has an approach, keeping in mind the bowlers he has. It's nothing wrong because captains tend to trust some bowlers more. I have noticed this, not particularly in this series, when it comes to spin, Rohit favours Ashwin a bit more. Yes he did have a reason here because there were two left-handers, but match-ups should merely be guidelines. As you see in this series, in the previous match, Shakib Al Hasan had troubled Rishabh Pant, and there was also a dropped catch scenario. This is an ongoing trend even in Test cricket, but when you have a quality bowler like Jadeja, who has a good record against left-handers. Remember, he dismissed Alastair Cook six times in eight innings. So not giving him the ball at all was baffling,” he said.