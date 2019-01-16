Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik watch Rafa Nadal at Australian Open on day off

A day after India defeated Australia in their second one-day international at Adelaide on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik spent their day off watching Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Nadal was playing Matthew Ebden of Australia in the second round of the first Grand Slam of the year and brushed aside the 31-year-old 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book his place in the last 32.

The Spaniard has 17 Grand Slam singles titles to his name and is aiming for a second Australian Open title. A title win at the Rod Laver Arena will make Nadal only the third man in the Open era to win all four of the Grand Slam at least twice.

Australians Roy Emerson and Rod Laver are the only two members of that elite list.

Sharma posted a photo with Karthik from the Rod Laver Arena on his Twitter account.

Virat Kohli’s men chased down Australia’s imposing 299-run target on Tuesday with the captain scoring a crucial hundred. Karthik finished with a 14-ball 25 and Dhoni scored 55 not out runs in an unconquered 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket to guide India home with four balls to spare.

It was a crucial win for India to keep the series alive, having lost the first ODI by 34 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 12 January.

India will play the third and final ODI of their Australia tour at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 18 January. They will then proceed to New Zealand for five ODIs and three T20Is.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 20:52 IST