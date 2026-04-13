...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rohit Sharma doubtful for Mumbai Indians' next IPL 2026 match, to undergo scans after hamstring injury: Report

Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 match against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. 

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 04:01 pm IST
Edited by Vishesh Roy
Advertisement

Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians talisman, is in doubt for the five-time champions' next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 16. The right-handed batter suffered a hamstring injury during the match against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and retired hurt in the sixth over of the team's batting innings. The 38-year-old then didn't come out to bat, and RCB went on to win by 18 runs.

Rohit Sharma is in doubt for the next IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings. (PTI)

According to Cricbuzz, Rohit is now all set to undergo scans, and whether he participates in the next match against Punjab will depend on the results of those scans.

Rohit was batting on 19 off 13 balls, and it was then that he decided to walk off the field. He went back to the dressing room after facing the second ball from Rasikh Salam in the final powerplay over. Before retiring hurt, Rohit received treatment from the physio. Before the start of the sixth over, the team physio was seen having a lengthy chat with the former Mumbai Indians captain.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli suffer injury scares at Wankhede; one doesn’t take field, other retires hurt

In the four matches Rohit has played in IPL 2026 so far, he has returned with 137 runs. Mumbai Indians continue to languish in the bottom half of the points table after winning just one game out of four.

The five-time champions are currently placed eighth in the standings with just two points. On the other hand, their next opponents, Punjab, are at the second spot in the points table with seven points.

 
rohit sharma
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma doubtful for Mumbai Indians' next IPL 2026 match, to undergo scans after hamstring injury: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.