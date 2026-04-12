Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli suffer injury scares at Wankhede; one doesn’t take field, other retires hurt

The two stalwarts of the game - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma suffered injury scares during the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Virat, the RCB talisman, did not come out to the field after scoring a half-century for the team as he was spotted inside the dressing room wearing a jacket during the Mumbai Indians' batting innings. On the other hand, Rohit, the former Mumbai Indians captain, retired hurt in the sixth over of the chase. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli suffered injury scare in the MI vs RCB clash. (PTI)

Rohit was seen struggling with his hamstring and eventually walked off, bringing Suryakumar Yadav to the middle. Before the start of the sixth over, Rohit received treatment from the physio; however, a few balls later, he decided to walk off as he continued to witness pain in the hamstring. Rohit retired hurt after scoring 19 runs off 13 balls.

Also Read: MI vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma retires due to injury; MI under pressure Speaking of Virat, despite suffering an injury, the RCB management opted not to sub him out as Tim David made way for Rasikh Salam Dar as the impact sub. However, Jacob Bethell was seen fielding for RCB, and the commentators then confirmed that Kohli was out of the field due to an ankle injury. Rohit did not come out to bat again in the Mumbai Indians and Virat also did not return to field for the remaining duration of the game.

Earlier, RCB were asked to bat first by Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. The visitors posted 240/4 in 20 overs owing to half-centuries by Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar. Of all the batters from RCB, Kohli had the second-lowest strike rate, and he vented frustration after being dismissed by Hardik Pandya.

Following his 50-run knock off 38 balls, Kohli threw his gloves and helmet inside the dugout, clearly expressing anger with his own self and how he performed in the middle.

Despite Kohli's knock, RCB managed to get 240 runs on the board as Patidar, Salt and Tim David batted at a strike rate of more than 200.

Bumrah struggles For the fourth IPL 2026 game in a row, Jasprit Bumrah failed to take a wicket, but he was the most economical bowler for the Mumbai Indians, conceding 35 runs in his four overs.

For the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur returned with one wicket each. For the marquee fixture, RCB made one change, bringing in Jacob Duffy in place of Josh Hazlewood while the Mumbai Indians made two changes.