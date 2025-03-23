Rohit Sharma emulates Glenn Maxwell in unwanted record book after horror start to IPL 2025 vs CSK

Rohit Sharma, former Mumbai Indians skipper, had a forgettable start with the bat in his first match of IPL 2025, as he registered a duck against rivals Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The swashbuckling opener found it tough to tackle Khaleel Ahmed's disciplined line and length and was dismissed on the fourth ball of the innings. The left-arm pacer bowled an in-swinger, and Rohit went for a flick in an attempt to hit a four but only managed to find Shivam Dube at mid-wicket. It was the third time when Khaleel got the better of him in IPL. Rohit Sharma registered a duck in the match against Chennai Super Kings.(AP)

The swashbuckling entered the IPL after the high of Champions Trophy triumph with the Indian team. He scored a crucial half-century in the final against New Zealand in Dubai but failed to carry on the same form in Chennai.

With nought on Sunday, he emulated Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell in the unwanted record of most ducks in IPL history - 18.

Most Ducks in Indian Premier League

Rohit Sharma - 18 ducks in 253 innings

Glenn Maxwell - 18 ducks in 129 innings

Dinesh Karthik - 18 ducks in 234 innings

Piyush Chawla - 16 ducks in 92 innings

Sunil Narine - 16 ducks in 111 innings

Ahead of the toss, Rohit talked about MI's unwanted record of losing the first match of IPL over the 12 consecutive seasons and said he wanted it to change this year.

“We have been trying for many years to win the first match. We came close a few times but it hasn't happened in many years,” Rohit told JioHotstar.

“The end goal matters more than the initial goal. We know we haven't won the first match for quite some time, (and) we will try to change that. It's a new team, we dont want to put too much pressure on ourselves. We should focus on our game,” said the former MI captain.

CSK elect to bowl first against MI

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians, who missed the services of their skipper, Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar Yadav led the five-time champions at Chepauk in Hardik's absence, who had to serve his one-match ban from last season for slow-over rate. For MI, Ryan Rickelton and Satyanarayana Raju made their IPL debuts, while Will Jacks (former RCB) and Mitchell Santner (former CSK) played their first match in the Mumbai outfit.