CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Mumbai-Chennai rekindle rivalry at the Chepauk Stadium

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 LIVE Score: Two days into the IPL season, and arguably the biggest of all matches is already here. The second half of an early-season double-header, the highlight game of this opening weekend, it’s the IPL’s own El Clasico, it’s Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. A massive 10 IPL trophies split evenly between them, an unseen level of dominance through this tournament, the biggest names in the IPL’s history on either side of this divide. Malinga vs Dhoni, Bravo vs Rohit, Tendulkar, Raina, Jadeja, Pandya — the list of iconic players who have graced this fixture go on and on. Which of these teams will put forward a memorable performance to get their campaign off to a strong start on this occasion?...Read More

2024 was a weird year in which neither of these teams made it through to the playoffs, which is a massive oddity in the IPL’s history. Heading into 2025, reaching the playoffs will be a non-negotiable for either of these teams. Heading into the mega-auction, these two teams opted to hang on to their pieces from the last cycle, continuing to have faith and putting last time out’s failure down to an off-year rather than a system problem. This means there is plenty of quality, experience, and youth across these two teams, both of whom look familiar.

The match is set to be played at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a venue that has made a reputation of being a gripper, and something CSK have bought into wholesale with their pack of spinners. This includes the return of Ravichandran Ashwin to the team with whom he announced himself, and the sight of Ashwin bowling to MS Dhoni is sure to bring the best out of him, and be a fantastic throwback to legendary IPLs of the past.

For MI, the way to combat CSK will be through playing that spin well. In a top order of Rohit, Rickelton/Jacks, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav, there is a clear ability to hit pace bowling, but can they keep that momentum up against spin? They don’t have the presence of someone like Shivam Dube, who will come in when Mitchell Santner will be doing his thing for MI, looking to upset his rhythm by hitting the ball long and far. Dube only has one gear against spin, but it could be the small game-breaking aspect that sways this game.

For MI, life without Jasprit Bumrah will be concerning early in this tournament. They still have some phenomenal options, Trent Boult making his return to MI and Deepak Chahar going up against the team he called his home for so long. Chepauk isn’t renowned for too much swing, but if there are two bowlers in world cricket who will be able to find it and extract the most out of it for early wickets, it is this pair. Captain Gaikwad’s responsibility will be to heap the pressure right back onto them, in conjunction with which of their two Kiwi southpaws they choose to open.

It’s a high-intensity rivalry game to get this campaign going, and if there is one thing you can expect regularly from CSK-MI clashes, it is for this match to be a firecracker as the two teams go in all guns blazing.

Here are some pointers to CSK vs MI:

- Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai Indians with Hardik Pandya serving a one-match ban from last season due to slow over-rate

- This will be the last time a captain serves a one-match ban for slow over-rates, with the BCCI implementing demerit points for the same from this season

- CSK have beaten MI in the last three matches between the two sides

- CSK have won five of their last six matches against MI