'Bring Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya together. Have them on the same page': Harbhajan Singh to BCCI ahead of T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup around the corner, legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh wants Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma to be on the same page after the Mumbai Indians (MI) captaincy fiasco in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since the changing of the guards, a lot has happened at the Mumbai Indians camp. After guiding Gujarat Titans (GT) to Indian Premier League (IPL) glory, all-rounder Pandya completed a sensational switch to the Mumbai Indians for the 2024 season. Harbhajan Singh wants Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya on the same page for the T20 World Cup(ANI-AFP)

Hardik not only returned to MI for the IPL 2024 season, but the former GT skipper also succeeded Rohit as the leader of the Mumbai-based franchise. Tipped to bid for a record-extending sixth title at the IPL 2024, MI failed to live up to expectations with Hardik as the new captain. The sensational leadership switch did not go to plan as Mumbai failed to enter the playoff stage of the IPL 2024. With Hardik at the helm, MI became the first side to bow out of the playoff race in the IPL 2024.

‘He will be a different Hardik Pandya because…’

Despite his below-par run in the IPL 2024, all-rounder Hardik was picked in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. The MI skipper is roped in as Rohit's deputy for the ICC event. With MI enduring a disastrous IPL season, Harbhajan has backed Hardik to bounce back in Indian colours at the grandest stage. "When he wears that blue jersey, he will be a different Hardik Pandya because we know he can score those runs and take those wickets. I want Hardik to come good as he has gone through a lot and I wish him all the very best to have a very good tournament for India," Harbhajan told PTI.

"If he has a good tournament, obviously India will have a great chance to go forward. Yes, his form is a bit of a concern...and lot of other stuff was going on around him, his shifting from Gujarat to Mumbai, was a big change and the team (MI) didn't react too well to Hardik coming back and that too as captain," the former MI skipper added.

Hardik vs Rohit

Hitting rock bottom, Hardik's MI picked up only eight points from 14 games at IPL 2024. Pandya only averaged 18 with the willow for the five-time winners. The MI all-rounder achieved an economy of 10.75 in the IPL 2024. The Mumbai Indians skipper scored just 216 runs in 13 innings. Hardik's predecessor, Rohit, smashed 417 runs in 14 games for Mumbai. The India skipper notched up a century and a half-century in the 2024 season.

'Hardik wasn't a free man'

"It looked like they (MI) were not playing together as a team. So there was a lot going on. Hardik wasn't a free man in the last two months. I believe both of them and many others who have played in different teams will have to come together to do something special for the nation. Winning a World Cup is a bigger achievement than winning an IPL trophy, so I would urge the management to bring everyone together, have them on one page and make sure they play like one. I believe it's the responsibility of the management to come together, and win together. Even if they lose they should be losing together," Harbhajan added.