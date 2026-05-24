Rohit Sharma heads unwanted IPL record list as he ends IPL 2026 with a duck

Rajasthan Royals needed a spark in a do-or-die game. Jofra Archer gave them one before the Mumbai Indians had even opened their account.

Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket to the Kolkata Knight Riders.(ANI Pic Service)

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Archer removed Rohit Sharma for a four-ball duck in the first over of MI’s chase at the Wankhede Stadium, turning RR’s 205/8 into a sharper statement and pushing Rohit level with the unwanted all-time IPL record for most ducks.

Archer strikes before MI settle

Rajasthan had already done their first job. They had dragged themselves to 205/8 on a pitch that did not look flat through the early part of the innings, with runs arriving through contributions rather than one dominating hand. Seven RR batters hit at least one six, while Jofra Archer himself added late damage with a 15-ball 32.

That made the chase uncomfortable for Mumbai. It was still Wankhede. It was still a ground where 206 can feel reachable if the top order starts cleanly. But it was also a pressure chase for a batting unit that has not carried the same authority through the season.

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{{^usCountry}} Archer made sure MI’s chase began with damage, not rhythm. The first ball was full and shaping away. Rohit was early into the shot, and the ball went off the leading edge towards point. The second ball was pacy, outside off and moving away. Rohit swung and missed. The third was back of a length outside off, straightening enough to keep him watchful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Archer made sure MI’s chase began with damage, not rhythm. The first ball was full and shaping away. Rohit was early into the shot, and the ball went off the leading edge towards point. The second ball was pacy, outside off and moving away. Rohit swung and missed. The third was back of a length outside off, straightening enough to keep him watchful. {{/usCountry}}

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Then came the wicket ball. Jofra Archer went full around off and got it to swing away. Rohit played down the wrong line, the outside edge flew quickly, and Dhruv Jurel moved to his right to complete a sharp catch. MI were 0/1 in 0.4 overs. RR had the exact start they needed.

For Rajasthan, this was not just a wicket. It was oxygen.

Also Read: MI vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Archer strikes, removes Rohit for 4-ball duck in 1st over; RR one win away from playoffs

Rohit equals unwanted IPL record

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The dismissal also carried a personal sting for Rohit. The duck took him to 19 ducks in IPL history, putting him level with Glenn Maxwell for the joint-most ducks in the tournament.

It is an unwanted record attached to one of the IPL’s most decorated players. Rohit Sharma has five IPL titles as captain, years of big-match pedigree, and a career built on innings that shaped Mumbai’s most successful era. But the number now sits beside his name, and Archer made sure it arrived in a match where the spotlight was already heavy.

The match-up had warning signs, too. Archer had previously kept Rohit quiet in T20 cricket, conceding only 36 runs at a run-a-ball while dismissing him three times before this game. RR used that match-up at the first possible moment, and Archer delivered immediately.

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For MI, the blow was both tactical and emotional. Rohit walked out with Ryan Rickelton with a clear job: blunt the new ball, set the tempo, and prevent RR from converting 205 into scoreboard pressure.

Instead, MI were forced into repair mode after four balls. For RR, who entered the game needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the moment changed the temperature of the contest. Their total had given them a chance. Archer’s first-over strike gave them belief. In a game where one early over could tilt the chase, Rajasthan’s fastest bowler turned the opening spell into a survival act.

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