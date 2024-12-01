Menu Explore
Rohit Sharma hints at fresh batting role in Adelaide Pink Ball Test; KL Rahul to continue as opener vs Australia

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 12:36 PM IST

According to the team list for the pink-ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI, Rohit Sharma is set to bat at…

India captain Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, dropped a major hint on his batting role in the upcoming second Test against Australia in Adelaide, slated to begin on December 6. According to the team list for the pink-ball warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI at the Manukua Oval in Canberra on Sunday, the 37-year-old is set to bat at No.5 for India.

India's Rohit Sharma walks back after winning the toss and decided to field first before the start of tour match between the Prime Minister's XI and India at Manuka Oval (AFP)
India's Rohit Sharma walks back after winning the toss and decided to field first before the start of tour match between the Prime Minister's XI and India at Manuka Oval (AFP)

Rohit had missed the opening match in Perth last month owing to birth of his second child. He joined the Indian camp just about a week back, during the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Test series match at the Optus Stadium, where the Jasprit Bumrah-led side scripted a record 295-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test contest.

Rohit was set set to assume his opening role, where KL Rahul filled the gap in the Perth Test. But the latter carved out a valiant knock of 77 in the second innings, while forging a record 201-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, which laid the foundation for India's second-ever win in Perth, the previous being at the WACA under Anil Kumble in 2008.

In the lead-up to the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, which will be a pink ball game, the only discussion pertaining to the Indian team has been where would Rohit bat after Rahul's impressive knock in Perth.

On Sunday, as India announced the team sheet for the warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI, Rohit dropped a major hint on his batting position in Adelaide, as he listed himself at No.5, while Rahul was named as an opener. Shubman Gill, who had missed the first game as well owing to a thumb injury, has been listed at No. 3.

INDIAN LINE-UP FOR WARM-UP GAME: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan.

A look at Rohit's batting numbers at No. 5

Rohit batted just 16 times at No. 5 in his career, the last being in 2018. He scored 437 runs in nine matches at 29.13, with three fifties. However, all of those knocks came outside India.

