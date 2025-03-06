Rohit Sharma imitates Hardik Pandya's monstrous six in unseen footage in front Gambhir; Jay Shah's reaction is gold

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not have top-scored for the team in their thrilling four-wicket win against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal, but he played a significant role in the run chase of 265. His fiery knock of 28 helped India wrap up the game with 11 balls to spare as they made the Champions Trophy final for the third consecutive time in a row. Hardik Pandya had hit three sixes in India's Champions Trophy match against Australia

Hardik walked out with India needing 49 to win from 44 balls. The team had just lost their set batter Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for 84 runs. After struggling against the slower deliveries from Nathan Ellis, Hardik broke free from the shackles with three huge sixes, which instantly reduced the equation in favour of India and put the team within touching distance of a victory.

One of those sixes, smashed against Tanveer Sangha in the fifth ball of the 45th over, landed straight into the Royal Box of the Dubai International Stadium where ICC chairman Jay Shah was seated. The former BCCI secretary was all smiles, watching that shot, as he quickly collected the ball and threw it back into the ground.

In unseen footage that emerged on social media on Thursday, India captain Rohit Sharma is seen imitating Hardik's six in front of the all-rounder, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Shah after the match against Australia in Dubai. Gambhir could not stop smiling as Shah was seen telling Rohit his exact reaction at that moment.

India face New Zealand in final

India will take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday in Dubai. The Black Caps qualified after beating South Africa in the second semifinal of the tournament on Wednesday by 50 runs in Lahore.

India own a 61-50 head-to-head record against the Kiwis in ODI cricket and 2-1 in Champions Trophy, which includes their group-stage win earlier in this ongoing tournament. New Zealand had, however, defeated India by four wickets in their only other meeting in the ICC tournament, which took place 25 years back in the final in Nairobi.