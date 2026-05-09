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Rohit Sharma in Pakistan XI? Broadcast blunder goes viral as Indian stars replace PAK players in BAN Test match graphic

The mishap left cricket fans in splits on social media, with some pointing out that it was being done to gain more viewers.

Published on: May 09, 2026 02:14 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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The broadcasters of the ongoing first Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan had an embarrassing moment. In an attempt to share the statistics of the Pakistan playing XI, the broadcasting team ended up replacing the players' names with their Indian counterparts.

Indian players were named in the Pakistan team graphic.

It was a bizarre moment as the Pakistan team graphic showed Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar.

Also Read: ‘Should be behind bars’: Ex-India star wants heavy punishment for Yuzvendra Chahal over allegedly vaping inside flight

Watch: Full video of the Pakistan team graphic blunder

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be heavily reliant on their pace attack, led by Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed. A century by Najmul Hossain Shanto saw Bangladesh post 413 in 117.1 overs. The home side's captain slammed 101 runs off 130 balls, packed with 12 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Mominul Haque registered 91 off 20 deliveries, including 10 fours. On the other hand, Mushfiqur Rahim smacked 71 off 179 balls.

Speaking after winning the toss initially, Shan Masood said, “I think pretty much what we expected and that's why we brought in a squad where we have all options, and we just want to see how it plays and then obviously, once the first two innings are concluded, then we'll have a say about the game. The start's always important and carrying the momentum into the second test match is very important but again, we have to play day by day and let's see how we go bowling first.”

“Azan Awais makes his debut as an opener. He's been a very consistent performer in domestic cricket. He's come through the pathway of the under-19s all the way to domestic red ball cricket, has had two solid seasons, and Abdullah Fazal scored a century and won Man of the Match in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and top scored in the President's Trophy, so we're very excited. Unfortunately, Babar is out. It's a late call”, he added.

 
cricket rohit sharma india cricket team pakistan cricket team
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma in Pakistan XI? Broadcast blunder goes viral as Indian stars replace PAK players in BAN Test match graphic
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