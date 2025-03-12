Rohit Sharma beats Virat Kohli in ICC ODI rankings, closes gap with Babar Azam as Shubman Gill holds top spot

India captain Rohit Sharma jumped over teammate Virat Kohli and South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen to rise to the third spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batters, released Wednesday. Rohit, who was in the fifth spot, jumped two places to climb to the third spot on the back of his Player of the Match performance in the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. Rohit scored an impactful 76 off 83 balls while opening the batting. It was mainly due to his strokeplay in the powerplay that India got a headstart in the 252-run chase. Virat kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill(PTI)

Rohit currently has 756 rating points, 14 less than Babar Azam, who held on to the second spot despite Pakistan's poor show in the Champions Trophy. Shubman Gill continued to top the charts with 784 rating points. His innings was cut short in the final by a stunning Glenn Phillips catch.

Batting legend Kohli, who scored a superb 84 against Australia in the semi-final dropped one spot to the fifth position with 736 rating points.

Shreyas Iyer, who ended up as India's highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy with 243 runs in five matches, held his spot at No.8.

Kuldeep, Jadeja rise in bowlers' ranking

In the bowler's rankings, India's left-armer Kuldeep Yadav (up three spots to third) was a big improver on the back of his seven wickets for the tournament, while Ravindra Jadeja also gained three places to move to 10th following his five scalps for India during their unbeaten run at the event.

New Zealand trio Daryl Mitchell (up one place to sixth), Rachin Ravindra (up 14 spots to 14th) and Glenn Phillips (up six rungs to 24th) also made ground on the latest rankings for ODI batters, while teammate and captain Mitchell Santner was the big improver on the updated list for ODI bowlers.

Santner claimed nine wickets during the Champions Trophy and two scalps in the final to rise six spots to second on the updated list for ODI bowlers as a result with Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana now the only player ahead of him on the rankings.

Afghanistan star Azmatullah Omarzai maintains his lead at the top of the rankings for ODI all-rounders, though he does have some fresh competition from a trio of New Zealand players following their efforts at the Champions Trophy. Santner rose one place to fourth overall, Bracewell gained seven spots to move to seventh, while Ravindra climbed eight rungs to improve to eighth following some eye-catching efforts.