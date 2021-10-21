Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul among Indian cricketers who take part in 'Squid Game' challenge ahead of T20 World Cup - Video

The Netflix hit series Squid Game has become the latest craze in the world of social media with many fans of the hit TV series particularly trying out the Dalgona challenge from the show. The challenge requires a player to pluck out a particular shape using a needle from a honeycomb, and if the shape breaks, the player is eliminated.

As part of a promotional campaign posted on ICC's official Instagram account, several Indian players including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took part in the challenge.

"India put to the test in nerve-wracking game," ICC wrote in its Instagram post accompanying the video.

"Indian Cricket Team stars are put to the test with a game made famous by one of the world's most talked-about shows," it added.

Watch the video below and see who won the challenge among Indian players:

Meanwhile, India defeated Australia by 9 wickets in their second warm-up game of the T20 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will officially open their campaign at the World Cup on October 24th against Pakistan.

