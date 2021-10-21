Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul among Indian cricketers who take part in 'Squid Game' challenge ahead of T20 World Cup - Video
As part of a promotional campaign posted on ICC's official Instagram account, several Indian players including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took part in the challenge.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul take part in Squid Game challenge.(Screengrab/Instagram)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 10:36 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Netflix hit series Squid Game has become the latest craze in the world of social media with many fans of the hit TV series particularly trying out the Dalgona challenge from the show. The challenge requires a player to pluck out a particular shape using a needle from a honeycomb, and if the shape breaks, the player is eliminated.

Also read: T20 World Cup: 'They have got all bases covered' - Steve Smith lauds 'terrific' India squadhttps://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/t20-world-cup-they-have-got-all-bases-covered-steve-smith-lauds-terrific-india-squad-101634786554528.html

"India put to the test in nerve-wracking game," ICC wrote in its Instagram post accompanying the video.

"Indian Cricket Team stars are put to the test with a game made famous by one of the world's most talked-about shows," it added.

Watch the video below and see who won the challenge among Indian players:

 

Meanwhile, India defeated Australia by 9 wickets in their second warm-up game of the T20 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will officially open their campaign at the World Cup on October 24th against Pakistan. 

 

t20 world cup
