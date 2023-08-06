Watch: Rohit Sharma lifts lid on retirement talks, outlines future plans with Team India for World Cup 2024

Fresh from India's series win over the West Indies in its previous One Day International (ODI) assignment, all-format captain Rohit Sharma has opened up about his future plans with the Virat Kohli-starrer side at a promotional event in the United States. Nicknamed Hitman, veteran opener Rohit succeeded ex-India skipper Virat Kohli as the all-format captain of the Indian side in 2021. Under Rohit's leadership, India made it to the semi-finals of the ICC World T20 last year.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Rahul Dravid (R), of India, take part in a training session one day before the 1st ODI vs West Indies(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit's India also contested the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia at The Oval. After contesting back-to-back finals in ICC events, the Asian giants will be eager to end their trophy drought in the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup at home. Will the 2023 World Cup be Rohit's swansong? The 36-year-old has lifted the lid on his retirement talks after the West Indies ODI series. In a video shared on Twitter, Rohit shared his views about the US co-hosting the World Cup in 2024. The Indian opener confirmed that he is looking forward to visiting the country for the forthcoming edition of the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'He gives us freedom': Chahal namedrops magnanimous Dhoni, passes verdict on Pandya's captaincy before 2nd T20I vs WI

Rohit lifts lid on retirement talks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So yaa, we look forward to that,” Rohit said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit, who has been indispensable to India's side across all formats, was rested for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies in the ODI World Cup year. In Rohit's absence, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been leading the Indian side, especially in the shorter formats. Hardik is also tipped to succeed Rohit as India’s next white-ball captain. However, Rohit had earlier admitted that he has no plans about giving up on the shortest format.

"At the moment I think it was made clear in the past that it's a 50-over World Cup year for us. And for some of the guys, it's not possible to play all formats. If you look at the schedule, there were back-to-back matches, so we decided on just looking at some players' workload that we wanted to make sure that they get enough break time and manage them. I definitely fall in that (category) as well," Rohit had told reporters in a press conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON