'He gives us freedom': Chahal namedrops magnanimous Dhoni, passes verdict on Pandya's captaincy before 2nd T20I vs WI

Reduced to a benchwarmer role in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies, star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showed his class in his first game against the West Indies on Thursday. Joining forces with longtime teammate Kuldeep Yadav, spin wizard Chahal weaved some magic with the ball in the 1st T20I between Hardik Pandya's Team India and the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium. Chahal, who made his T20I debut during MS Dhoni’s reign, handed the Windies a deadly blow on his very first delivery as the spinner scalped the prized wicket of opener Kyle Mayers in the powerplay. Sharing his views on Hardik Pandya's leadership, Yuzvendra Chahal namedropped magnanimous MS Dhoni(AFP-AP-Getty Images)

The senior pacer picked a brace of wickets for Rohit Sharma-less India in the series opener against the West Indies. India's highest wicket-taker in the history of T20I, Chahal is expected to feature in India's playing XI for the series decider against the Men from the Caribbean on Sunday. From legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni to run-machine Virat Kohli, Chahal had the privilege to work with some of the finest captains in the limited-overs format. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the 2nd T20I between the former world champions, Chahal was asked about playing for the Men In Blue under different leaders.

Chahal gives special mention to Dhoni

When asked about spearheading the bowling attack under Pandya's leadership, Chahal gave ex-India skipper Dhoni a special mention. “I see it this way - You have four brothers in your family. Badey bhai they Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni - the eldest brother), then came Virat, Rohit and now Hardik. The equation remains the same. Nothing changes. On the ground, everyone wants their team to win. He gives us freedom as a bowler. The same freedom we used to receive, Hardik is giving us now. We (bowlers) can set our own field," Chahal said at the pre-match press conference.

All-rounder Pandya shares a good camaraderie with Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit. Even Pandya, who has become Rohit's deputy in the limited-overs formats, has expressed his fondness for India's two-time World Cup-winning captain (Dhoni) in the past. With Team India opting to rest regular captain Rohit and ex-captain Kohli, the star all-rounder is leading the Indian side in the ongoing five-match T20I series. Spinner Chahal also pointed out that skipper Pandya is also India's go-to bowler in the limited-overs format. "Even Hardik is a go-to bowler; if the plan doesn't work, he provides his own input. So there are not any wholesome changes when it comes to leadership. The bowler (At Team India) always receives the freedom he needs from his captain,” Chahal added.

