Rohit Sharma likely to lead in New Zealand T20Is; Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed: Report

Rohit Sharma is likely to lead Team India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand which begins on November 17, reports PTI. Virat Kohli, the current captain of the side, had earlier announced his decision to step down from the position following the 2021 T20 World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"First things first, the squads for New Zealand series need to be decided. Rohit hasn't yet said that he doesn't want to lead in the T20 Internationals against New Zealand. And why would he not want to lead? It's his first series as full-time T20 captain," a senior BCCI official told PTI when asked if Rohit would take rest.

It could well be that those who are rested for the T20Is will come back for the Tests while some who play the shortest version will then get a break before the South Africa tour that starts end of December.

The same report also mentions that Kohli's future as ODI captain will also be discussed when the national selectors meet ahead of the series against New Zealand. An earlier report from PTI had stated that Kohli's future as a limited-overs skipper could be in doubt with another failure to win an ICC tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India have only three ODIs scheduled in the upcoming home season – all against West Indies in February next year. Additionally, the side will play three ODIs in South Africa in January. PTI reports that it is unlikely that BCCI would opt for a separate white-ball captain for the two series, with 17 T20I games in India till June.

Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to be dropped

The report further adds that the BCCI is inclined towards giving opportunities to “as many players as possible by June next year,” and that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya are likely to lose their place in the side.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who finished the 2021 Indian Premier League as the Orange Cap winner, is expected to find a place in the side alongside other IPL 2021 stars – Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, are set to get a much-needed rest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who many feel could be Pandya's replacement in future, may get a chance. Someone like Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik could be a surprise selection as the next big event will be on the bouncy Australian decks.

The likes of Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar may all be back for the T20 series while Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Umesh Yadav are set to come back for the red-ball format.

(With inputs from agency)