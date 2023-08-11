'Jadeja also not playing, you did not ask about him?': Rohit Sharma's mic drop reaction to ‘Virat Kohli’ query

With less than two months remaining for the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup, Rohit Sharma's Team India is grappling with experiments in the Caribbean. Focusing on the bigger picture, the Rahul Dravid-coached side is busy auditioning fringe players and youngsters in their white-ball leg of the tour. India had opted to rest skipper Rohit and Virat Kohli in the One Day International (ODI) series decider against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma was asked about Virat Kohli's absence in the West Indies series during a media interaction(ANI)

The Men In Blue are also without Kohli and Rohit in the entire five-match T20I series. India captain Rohit, who touched down in Mumbai amid India's T20I series against the West Indies, attended a La Liga event where the veteran batter spoke at length about the upcoming World Cup. The Indian skipper admitted that the No. 4 slot is an issue for Team India ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup.

During the special interaction, Rohit highlighted the importance of resting India's seasoned campaigners in bilateral series for the World Cup. When asked about India playing a second-string side against the West Indies, Rohit issued a noteworthy statement to explain the absence of veteran batters (him and Kohli) in the T20I series.

'Jadeja is also not playing T20I, you did not ask about him?

"Last year also we did the same thing — the T20 World Cup was there, so we didn't play one-day cricket. Now also we are doing the same, the ODI World Cup is there, so we are not playing T20s. You can't play everything and be ready for the World Cup. We decided this two years ago. (Ravindra) Jadeja is also not playing T20, you did not ask about him? I understand about the focus (on himself and Virat). But Jadeja is also not playing," Rohit said in his reply to a query about him and Kohli being overlooked by selectors in India's recent T20I assignments.

‘I have never won ODI World Cup’

Run-machine Kohli and skipper Rohit have not played a T20I for India since the 2022 World Cup semi-final against England. The 36-year-old also admitted that his side is ‘desperate’ to end India’s ICC trophy drought in the upcoming World Cup. India last won an ICC title back in 2013. India were crowned world champions when the Asian giants last hosted the 50-over spectacle in 2011.

"Honestly, I have never won a (50 overs) World Cup, it's a dream to win a World Cup and to be here fighting for it nothing makes me happier than that. "You don't get World Cups on a platter, you have to really work hard and that is what we have been doing all these years from 2011 till now we all are fighting for it," Rohit said.

