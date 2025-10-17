Rohit Sharma declares he will not only play 2027 ODI World Cup but will win it, dismisses retirement talk

Rohit Sharma is going nowhere after the Australia ODI series. India’s ODI great and former captain put to rest months of speculation about his future in 50-over cricket. Speaking to a Make-A-Wish child in a now-viral video, Rohit promised that he will be playing in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup — and that he is determined to help India lift the one trophy that has eluded him so far. Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma during a practice session at Shivaji Park in Mumbai(PTI)

When the young fan asked Rohit whether he would still be in action when the next World Cup comes around, the veteran opener responded with a warm smile and a firm commitment: yes, he will be there, and he will give it everything to bring the title home.

Kid to Rohit Sharma: "When is the next one-day World Cup"?

Rohit Sharma: "2027"

Kid: "Are you going to play it"?

Rohit Sharma: "Yes, I want to play"

The 38-year-old's declaration arrives amid a wave of uncertainty surrounding his ODI career. Having retired from T20Is after leading India to their 2024 T20 World Cup title and stepping away from Test cricket earlier this year, ODIs remain the only active international format for Rohit — as well as for his long-time teammate Virat Kohli.

Rohit came painfully close to ODI World Cup glory in 2023, when he led a dominant Indian side all the way to the final before suffering a heartbreaking loss to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Since that defeat, questions around his fitness, form, and future have only grown louder.

However, the star batter has shown renewed focus ahead of India’s upcoming tour of Australia. Reports suggest that Rohit has shed close to 10 kilograms during an intense training phase under former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The commitment appears to reflect his ambition to remain a force in the format he once dominated as captain.

India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, will mark Rohit’s return to international cricket following India’s unbeaten Champions Trophy triumph in March. It also serves as an important chapter in his build-up to the 2027 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

While the BCCI has officially handed the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill, both Rohit and Kohli have been retained in the squad — a move aimed at ensuring a seamless transition while preserving the wealth of experience the duo brings. For a relatively young team navigating challenging overseas conditions, their presence could prove pivotal both on and off the field.