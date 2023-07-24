Rohit Sharma notches up fastest 50 as Team India endorses 'Bazball' to shatter multiple records in 2nd Test against WI

With opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ending the first over of the Indian innings with a six and four, the writing was on the wall for the West Indies bowlers as Team India openers gave the visitors a rollicking start in the second innings of the 2nd Test on Sunday. Endorsing the 'Bazball' style of playing Test cricket, openers Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal launched an all-out attack on the West Indies bowlers in the rain-marred contest at the Queen's Park Oval. India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring half a century against West Indies(AP)

On a day when rain was having a major say, India completely outplayed the West Indies to boost its chances of winning the Test series decider on Day 4. After pace Mohammed Siraj ran through the West Indies lower-order in the first session, skipper Rohit played a quick-fire knock to put Team India in the driving seat. The veteran Indian opener smashed the fastest half-century of his Test career on the penultimate day in Trinidad.

Hitman smashes his fastest Test 50

Playing a sensational knock for the Virat Kohli-starrer side, the Hitman notched up his fifty in just 35 balls. Rohit's previous quickest Test fifty had arrived in 47 balls against England at Chepauk. An on-song Rohit and youngster Jaiswal propelled Team India to 98-0 in just 11.5 overs of its 2nd innings. Rohit smashed 57 off 44 balls and the India captain batted at a strike rate of 129.55. The 36-year-old smoked three sixes and fired five fours in his entertaining knock.

Team India breaks Sri Lanka's world record

Rohit and Jaiswal also recorded India’s fastest-ever 50-run opening partnership in Tests. The India openers accumulated 466 runs as a batting duo in the West Indies series. Rohit and Jaiswal now hold the record for the highest opening partnership aggregates by Indian openers in a two-match Test series. Interestingly, Rohit and Co. shattered a massive record by reaching the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs. Team India has now scored the fastest team 100 in Test cricket. The Asian giants have shattered Sri Lanka's lesser-known record which was created in 2001. Hosts Sri Lanka completed 100 runs as a team in 13.2 overs against Bangladesh at the time. Talking more about the match, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan smashed his first Test half-century off 34 balls as India declared on 181-2 in 24 overs.

