India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Rohit and Co. eye early wickets in opening session

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live score: West Indies will have to grind through the day to avoid a defeat in the series decider against Rohit Sharma's Team India at the Queen's Park Oval on Sunday. Kraigg Brathwaite played a captain's knock of 75 to take the West Indies 229/5 in 108 overs at Stumps Day 3. Batting on 37 off 111 balls, Alick Athanaze will resume the West Indies innings alongside Jason Holder (11) on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Trinidad. The duo added 21 runs for the sixth wicket yesterday. Hosts West Indies have lost five wickets and the Men from the Caribbean trail Team India by 209 runs. Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 37) has shared 3 wickets with Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Mukesh Kumar in the 2nd Test. Rohit and Co. are eyeing early wickets in the first session.

Jaydev Unadkat (L) and Rohit Sharma (R) of India make plans for the visitors (AFP)