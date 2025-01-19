‘Rohit observed how Gill leads, much like Kohli…’: IND skipper credited for Shubman's elevation to leadership group

2011 World Cup-winning star Suresh Raina shared his views on Shubman Gill's elevation to the leadership group after being appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy for the Champions Trophy. The 25-year-old managed to retain his position as the vice-captain of the ODI team as the selectors have decided to bank on him to become the future captain after Rohit. Earlier, Shubman was promoted to the leadership group in ODIs for the first time on the Sri Lanka tour last year. Virat Kohli (2R) celebrates with Shubman Gill (L), captain Rohit Sharma (2L) after taking a wicket.(AFP)

The young Indian opener endured a tough red-ball tour to Australia, but it seems that it did not impact his stocks in the ODI team. The board has identified him as the next leader over the likes of KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Former India all-rounder Raina called Shubman the next superstar of Indian cricket and said Rohit had identified him as the heir to his captaincy throne.

"Absolutely. I think Shubman Gill is the next superstar in India. He’s done remarkably well in the one-day side. When you give such a good opportunity to a youngster, like making him the vice-captain in the ICC Champions Trophy, it speaks volumes about his potential. Rohit Sharma clearly knows who the next leader will be," Raina told Star Sports.

‘Shubman Gill is one of the best captains we’ve seen’

Raina heaped massive praise on Shubman and called him one of the best captains in the high-profile Indian Premier League.

"Shubman Gill is one of the best captains we’ve seen, especially with how he led the Gujarat team in the IPL. The way he has performed in the last 12-16 months justifies this decision. That’s why Rohit will open with him—it’s a great move by the selectors and Rohit Sharma himself," he added.

Meanwhile, Raina, a member of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning side, further credited Rohit with identifying Gill's leadership credentials, which are similar to former skipper Virat Kohli's.

"Rohit has observed how Gill leads, much like how Virat Kohli did. Gill’s on-field work ethic is exceptional. He knows the team, leads from the front, and has a strong awareness of the game. It’s a very good move by the selectors and Rohit," he concluded.