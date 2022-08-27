Rohit Sharma on verge of levelling Virat Kohli's spectacular captaincy feat in Pakistan Asia Cup clash

The much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash will take place on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium with Rohit Sharma-led side aiming to get their campaign start on a high against the arch-rivals and avenge their loss at the same venue last October in the 2021 T20 World Cup group stage tie. But the match will also offer some personal milestones for captain Rohit, who looks to equal his predecessor Virat Kohli on an elusive list in Indian cricket, which will place him only behind MS Dhoni.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit has so far led Team India in 35 T20I matches between 2017 and 2022. India have won 29 of those matches, making Rohit the most successful T20I captain of India in terms of win percentage, among captains who have led the side in at least 10 matches.

If India win against Pakistan, Rohit will take his tally to 30 victories as captain and it will place him alongside Kohli on the list of most wins as India skipper in T20I cricket. Kohli's 30 wins came in 50 appearances as captain between 2017 and 2021. Former India captain MS Dhoni still stands atop with 41 wins in 72 matches.

ALSO READ: 'India's playing XI leaked': Fans go berserk at BCCI's cryptic post from net session ahead of Pakistan Asia Cup clash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, the win will take him past former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and put him alongside Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson tied at the fourth spot. Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan and ex-England skipper Eoin Morgan stands atop with 42 wins followed by Dhoni and then Australia's Aaron Finch (35).

Rohit had led India in the last Asia Cup tournament as well where India won five matches under his leadership en route to a title win in the UAE. However, in one of those matches, he had incurred an injury and Dhoni had returned to lead the Indian side, in a match against Afghanistan, which had ended on a thrilling note.

If India manage to successfully defend the Asia Cup crown on an unbeaten note in the UAE, Rohit will take his tally of wins to 11 in the tournament history and will make him the second-most successful leader after Dhoni's tally of 14 wins in 19 matches as India captain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON