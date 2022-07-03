Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma out of isolation after testing negative
cricket

Rohit Sharma out of isolation after testing negative

The Indian team was desperate to play Rohit Sharma but he tested positive thrice before the game day and hence India had a new captain in Jasprit Bumrah.
India captain Rohit Sharma(PTI/File Photo)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 07:10 PM IST
PTI | , Birmingham

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is finally out of isolation after having tested negative for Covid-19 and will now be available for the opening game of the white-ball series against England in Southampton on July 7. The 35-year-old all-format captain missed out on playing the rescheduled fifth Test against England as he tested positive on the second day of the four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire.

"Yes, Rohit has tested negative and as per medical protocols is now out of quarantine. However, he is not playing today's T20 warm-up game against Northamptonshire as he will need some recovery time and training ahead of first T20I," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Follow | India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live score updates

As per medical protocol, any player, who is out of quarantine, needs to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it is functioning post Covid-19.

The Indian team was desperate to play Rohit but he tested positive thrice before the game day and hence India had a new captain in Jasprit Bumrah.

While Rohit will play from the first game of the white ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second game onwards.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohit sharma india vs england
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP