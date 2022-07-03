India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: Kohli joins Pujara as Vihari falls after tea; IND eye sizeable lead
- India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Score Day 3: Virat Kohli joined Cheteshwar Pujara as Hanuma Vihari fell after tea. Follow Live score and updates of the IND vs ENG Match Today at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
IND vs ENG 5th Test Live Score Day 3: Shubman Gill fell early to James Anderson after England folded for 284 in the first innings of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari then put on a sedate partnership as India reached 37/1 at tea. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow scored a brisk hundred to lead England's fightback, while India managed to gain a healthy first-innings lead. Bairstow, 91 not out when rain forced an early lunch on the third day, went to three figures when a push off seamer Shardul Thakur was misfielded on the cover rope. His exit left England 227-6 and they were eventually dismissed for 284 in reply to India's first-innings 416, a deficit of 132 runs. On the second day, England slumped to 84 for five in 27 overs after a dominating three-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj took the wicket of Joe Root (31) and Mohammed Shami sent Jack Leach (0) back to the pavilion. Initially, centuries by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped India post an imposing total of 416 runs.
Jul 03, 2022 09:18 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: FOUR!
That's even better than his first! Kohli signals his intent with a picturesque drive through the covers. He was in complete control of the stroke against Broad. The former skipper looks in decent touch so far.
IND 57-2
Jul 03, 2022 09:15 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Loud appeal for caught behind
Huge appeal from Potts for caught behind but UltraEdge doesn't show any spike. The sound was his bat brushing the pad. Kohli edges the next ball to third man. Another boundary for Kohli.
IND 52-2
Jul 03, 2022 09:12 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Virat Kohli off the mark in style
No pressure!!! Kohli hits Broad through covers to get off the mark in style. It was full and wide, inviting the Indian to dish out his trademark drive.
IND 48-2
Jul 03, 2022 09:08 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: WICKET!
Classic English style dismissal! Broad entices Vihari for the drive and Bairstow does the rest. India lose second wicket. Kohli joins Pujara in the middle.
Jul 03, 2022 09:06 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: FOUR!
Boundary! Outside edge and Pujara dabs it past the slip fielders and backward point. Crawley's chase is unsuccessful as the ball touches the boundary cushion. Four runs.
IND 43-1
Jul 03, 2022 09:01 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Tidy from Broad
Stuart Broad is back into the attack and he bowls one straight to Pujara, who nudges it behind square for a single. Two runs off the over.
IND 39-1
Jul 03, 2022 08:57 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Pujara beaten by Potts' line
Matty Potts resumes and beats Pujara with a beauty! He completed outwitted the Indian with the length and it moved away as well.
IND 37-1
Jul 03, 2022 08:53 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Final session about to start
The wicket has offered movement and bounce to English bowlers in the 13 over so far. But Pujara and Vihari are in no hurry for runs. The post-tea session is just moments away... stay tuned for live updates.
Jul 03, 2022 08:43 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Pujara, Vihari key for India
We are moving towards the final session of an eventful third day. Bairstow top-scored for the hosts with 106 while Siraj and Bumrah shared seven wickets between them. India have a healthy 169-run lead but the job is half-done at the moment. A lot rests on Pujara and Vihari as the visitors look to stretch the lead further. We still have two days remaining.
IND 37-1
Jul 03, 2022 08:34 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: IND reach 37-1 at tea
Vihari cuts it to point... and it's the last ball before tea. India reach 37/1 at tea and will be the happier team. They lead by 169 runs.
IND 37-1
Jul 03, 2022 08:31 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Vihari beaten by extra bounce
Extra bounce!!! Potts drags it short and Vihari gets beaten while having a go at it. Leach is into the attack to bowl the final over before tea.
IND 32-1
Jul 03, 2022 08:23 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: FOUR!
Slashed away on the off-side. You don't get many loose deliveries from Anderson but it was short and wide, inviting the Indian to hit it through backward point. Four runs!
IND 31-1
Jul 03, 2022 08:19 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Bowling Change
First bowling change as Matty Potts into the attack. He replaces Stuart Broad.
IND 27-1
Jul 03, 2022 08:16 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Pujara looks to defend but beaten
Beaten!!! Excellent delivery from Anderson. It was well within the stumps and straightened after pitching. Pujara looked to defend but was unable to make any contact.
IND 27-1
Jul 03, 2022 08:12 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: FOUR!
Thank you says Vihari after Anderson bowls it at his pads. It clips the pads and races away to the fine leg boundary. Four runs!
IND 25-1
Jul 03, 2022 08:09 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Just a single off Broad's over
Broad drags it short and Pujara dabs it to square leg for a single. Just one off the over.
India have a 153-run lead but the day is currently at a treacherous position. A couple of wickets can change things quickly.
Jul 03, 2022 07:57 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: FOUR!
Pujara has read the length perfectly! He cuts it hard and Broad can do nothing but watch it dash past backward point. Four runs! The lead has now gone past 150.
IND 19-1
Jul 03, 2022 07:55 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: FOUR!
Five off Anderson's over that comprised a boundary from Pujara, who played it gently past the fourth slip. He has moved to seven off 11 balls.
IND 13-1
Jul 03, 2022 07:54 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Hanuma Vihari edges one in slips
Crawley has been a busy man in the slip cordon. A length ball outside off from Anderson and Vihari gets a healthy outside edge. It falls short of the fielder.
IND 13-1
Jul 03, 2022 07:47 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Vihari joins Pujara
Stuart Broad into the attack and he bowls the first one on Pujara's pads. The Indian clips it to backward square leg for a couple of runs. Hanuma Vihari has joined Pujara in the middle.
IND 6-1
Jul 03, 2022 07:39 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: WICKET!
Edged and gone! Anderson has the ball on a string and India have lost an early wicket. Extra bounce and Gill edges it to Crawley in the slips. England strike early!
IND 4-1
Jul 03, 2022 07:37 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Pujara, Gill start for India
The two Indian openers are in the middle! Anderson starts off proceedings with the ball. Let's go!
IND 0-0
Jul 03, 2022 07:28 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: ENG all-out for 284
Just after hitting a clean six over deep mid-wicket, Matty Potts edges Siraj's length delivery to Shreyas in the slips. The soft signal by umpire Aleem Dar is out... and Potts shakes his head in disagreement as the third umpire is satisfied looking at the replays. OUT says the big screen.
Potts falls for 19 and it's the end of England innings. England all-out for 284, trail by 132 runs. Siraj bags four, while Bumrah takes three and Shami adds two under his belt.
Jul 03, 2022 07:22 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Swing and a miss
Swing and a miss! The obvious target for Shami are the three stumps but he goes for a length ball. Anderson tries a wild hoik but it travels safely to Pant behind the sticks. Just one run of Shami's over.
ENG 274-9
Jul 03, 2022 07:16 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: FOUR!
A leg glance and it's flicked away by James Anderson! Siraj directed it at the leg stump but the Englishman managed to get some bat on it. Four runs.
ENG 273-9
Jul 03, 2022 07:14 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Siraj claims his third wicket
Looking to guide it towards third man, Billings fell to Siraj's wobbled seam delivery that was angling in. Inside edge and the woodwork is left disturbed. Third wicket for Siraj!
ENG 267-9
Jul 03, 2022 07:09 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: WICKET!
Gone!!! After Broad, Siraj removes Billings (36) to leave England nine down.
ENG 267-9
Jul 03, 2022 07:08 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: FOUR!
Sweetly timed! Potts joins the fun as he flicks Shami's fullish delivery to the mid-wicket fence. Seven runs off the over. England trail by 149 runs.
ENG 267-8
Jul 03, 2022 07:06 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Billings looking aggressive
Billings dances down against Shami in an attempt to loft it over extra cover. It falls safe, away from the mid-off fielder. Two runs!
ENG 263-8
Jul 03, 2022 07:01 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: FOUR!
Sam Billings unfazed by Bairstow's exit! He laps it over fine leg and even Siraj is surprised by that shot. Four runs!
ENG 260-8
Jul 03, 2022 06:57 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: IND two wickets away wrapping up innings
Broad gets a healthy top-edge and Pant pouches it safely. India are just two wickets away from folding England innings. Matty Potts joins Billings, who has seen his team losing Bairstow and Broad in quick succession.
ENG 250-8
Jul 03, 2022 06:52 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: WICKET!
Two wickets in quick time for the Indians! Broad falls for eight after ballooning it up in the sky. Pant ain't dropping those.
ENG 248-8
Jul 03, 2022 06:47 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Broad joins Billings
Bairstow went for a full-toned drive against Shami but ended up getting an outside edge. Kohli made no mistake at the first slip. Stuart Broad joins Billings in the middle. Will be interesting to see England's approach. They still trail by 169 runs.
ENG 247-7
Jul 03, 2022 06:42 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: WICKET!
Edged and gone!!! Excellent innings from Bairstow but he nicks it to Kohli in the slips. Shami deserved a wicket and gets the prized one!
ENG 241-7
Jul 03, 2022 06:37 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: IND lose review
A searing yorker from Bumrah and it hits Bairstow on the pads. Bumrah went for the review and Kohli also asked him to go for it. But ball-tracking shows it was missing the stumps and going down the leg side. NOT OUT and India now have just one review remaining.
ENG 239-6
Jul 03, 2022 06:33 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Bumrah tests Bairstow
Great take from Rishabh Pant as Bumrah outfoxes Bairstow with a nip-backer. Beauty to start the over with!
ENG 237-6
Jul 03, 2022 06:29 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Bowling Change
We finally have Ravindra Jadeja into the attack! He has bowled over 300 balls against Bairstow while falling on just one occasion.
Jul 03, 2022 06:24 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Billings survives scare
In the air... and it falls safe! Billings balloons up in the air but Bumrah, who was running backwards, didn't manage to get underneath the ball in time.
ENG 235-6
Jul 03, 2022 06:22 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Bairstow in league of his own
Bairstow has scored the fastest Test hundred against India since 2016. The job is only half done as he looks to produce some more fireworks under the cloud cover.
ENG 233-6
Jul 03, 2022 06:17 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Bairstow leads England fightback
Jadeja out of all people slid in his attempt to stop the ball and Bairstow acknowledged the applause from his teammates and the crowd at Edgbaston. Quality knock!!! Also, England have avoided the follow-on.
ENG 227-6
Jul 03, 2022 06:12 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Jonny Bairstow scores 100
Pure delight as Bairstow gets to his hundred!!! He reaches the three-figure mark in just 119 balls. Third ton in four innings.
ENG 227-6
Jul 03, 2022 06:08 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Sam Billings gets another boundary
Another one! It hits the bottom of Billings' willow and races to the third man boundary. Toe-edge and the fielder at slips had no chance. Runs keep coming for England.
ENG 215-6
Jul 03, 2022 06:04 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: FOUR!
Four! Down the pads and Billings tickles it away to fine leg. He moves into double figures with that boundary.
ENG 209-6
Jul 03, 2022 06:02 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: FOUR!
Here we go... Bairstow clips it towards mid-on and moves to 95. He might be seeing the red ball like a football. Four runs!
ENG 204-6
Jul 03, 2022 05:58 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Bairstow, Billings resume
England have scored runs at a rollicking speed, thanks to Bairstow's unbeaten 91 off 113. Let's hope we get a lot more cricket in the second session. Players head towards the middle... we are moments away from the resumption.
ENG 200-6
Jul 03, 2022 05:48 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain Update
Good news!!! The covers are coming off and umpires even had an inspection. It's 'Bairstow vs Indian bowlers' and let's hope the second session carries on without any rain hiccups. Stay tuned for Live updates!
Jul 03, 2022 05:44 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Rain Update
"If no further rain, play to restart at 1.30 PM local (6 PM IST)," tweets the BCCI… fingers crossed!
Jul 03, 2022 05:32 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain delays restart
The play was going to restart at 17:25 IST. The rain has faded away but the covers are still on. We have no option but to play the waiting game.
Jul 03, 2022 05:29 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Story so far
Stokes danced down the track against Shami and miscued the ball. But Shardul dropped the skier at cover. Shardul suffered Shami's grief when Bumrah gave Stokes another reprieve. The England captain, however, perished on the next delivery after Bumrah grabbed a stunning diving catch.
Bairstow then led England's spirited fightback, joined by Sam Billings, before a drizzle forced early lunch. England still 216 behind but the gap could be minimized in no time if Bairstow keeps going.
England 200-6 at lunch
Jul 03, 2022 05:23 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Jonny Bairstow eyes three-figure mark
As rain halted the play, Bairstow walked off the field with none of Indian fielders trying to have a go at him. An on-field altercation with India's Virat Kohli appeared to fire up the Englishman, who was fluent to score his fourth consecutive Test fifty. A well-deserved hundred is very much on the cards…
Jul 03, 2022 05:20 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Jonny Bairstow moves to top
A counter-attacking 91* has helped Bairstow consolidate his position in a special batting list. He is now the leading Test run-scorer in 2022.
865* Jonny Bairstow
822 Usman Khwaja
785 Joe Root
Jul 03, 2022 05:11 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja into the attack?
Bairstow looks to reach the three-figure mark, while India are left with a few questions. Is it time for Bumrah to pass the ball to Jadeja?
Jul 03, 2022 05:07 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Lunch taken after rain halts play
While Pant came out to play a bit of ‘Bazball’, Bairstow turned up for England in response to India's imposing 416. Billings has been sedate but the spotlight will be on Bairstow as he looks to continue his stellar form in Test cricket. Watching him shift gears has been the highlight so far... stay tuned for further updates!
ENG 200-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:57 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: All eyes on Jonny Bairstow
We had quite a session so far! Shardul putting down Stokes could have been costly but the England skipper perished after Bumrah grabbed a stunner diving to his left. Unperturbed by Stokes' exit, Bairstow was his free-flowing self, taking England to 200 with his merciless hitting.
Bairstow has hit 12 fours and 2 sixes en route to 91 off 113. Sam Billings is unbeaten on 7.
Jul 03, 2022 04:54 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Lunch taken
Bairstow has been ruthless and seems like the ‘Bazball’ isn't stopping anytime soon... Lunch has been taken and England have comfortably dominated the opening session so far. But they still trail by 216 runs.
ENG 200-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:48 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Rain delay
The rain has ruined a spectacle but it's not a heavy shower. Hoping that the drizzle subsides soon... stay tuned for further updates!
ENG 200-6
-
Jul 03, 2022 04:47 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Rain interrupts play
Oh no!!! Just when the crowd had started enjoying the passage of play, English weather has intervened the play. Players head back to the dressing room.
Jul 03, 2022 04:45 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Bairstow survives LBW scare
The finger goes up... and Bairstow has reviewed it straightaway. UltraEdge shows a spike and umpire has to reverse his decision. Shardul had almost gone the dangerous one.
ENG 198-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:40 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack. Much-needed for India at this stage when Bairstow seems in league of his own. He has been merciless so far, writing a different kind of script on the third day.
ENG 197-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:38 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Bairstow's onslaught frustrates visitors
Ruthless stuff!!! Bairstow swipes one off his legs for a four and then bangs one straight into the stands... an 87m six over mid-wicket! 11 runs off Shardul's over and Bairstow has reached 88 off 106 balls.
ENG 196-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:34 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: Falls short of Cheteshwar Pujara
Almost there!!! Bairstow chips it to short mid-wicket wicket but it falls inches short of Cheteshwar Pujara. Thakur's slower delivery had almost got him.
ENG 185-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:31 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: SIX!
Bairstow in the league of his own. Siraj drags one short and Bairstow dispatches it for a 73m six over square leg. Six runs! Looks like the Bazball isn't stopping anytime soon…
ENG 185-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:29 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: ENG trail by 238 runs
Seems like the cheery is out of shape, thanks to Bairstow's thrashing. A box of balls is on the field and umpires change it after finding one of similar hardness. Bairstow has been splendid so far... but England still have a mountain to climb. They trail by 238 runs.
England 178-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:24 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Bairstow climbs the charts
Leading run-scorers in Test cricket (2022)
834* Jonny Bairstow
822 Usman Khawaja
785 Joe Root
659 Liton Das
641 Daryl Mitchell
Jul 03, 2022 04:23 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Bairstow's elegant show
Couple of slips for Shardul but he starts off with a short ball against Bairstow, who upper-cuts it easily over slips. Bairstow follows it up with sheer timing, punching one square of the wicket. Consecutive boundaries for the batter who is now top run-scorer of 2022 in Test cricket.
ENG 178-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:16 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: FOUR!
Elegant! Bairstow isn't throwing his bat but retaining his place while playing his shots. He clears the in-field comfortably with a whip over mid-wicket. Four runs!
ENG 164-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:11 PM IST
India vs England Live Score: FOUR!
Bairstow looking in command despite Stokes' exit. He lofts it to mid-off and gets a boundary on the last ball of Siraj's over. The first hour isn't easy to bat but Bairstow has been in complete control -- a testament to his batting form.
ENG 159-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:07 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Ben Stokes runs out of luck
Even Stokes was left amused by the catch! It was hit hard by the English skipper but Bumrah did well to hold on to the catch. Stokes was dropped twice but he finally runs out of luck. Billings joins Bairstow in the middle.
ENG 153-6
Jul 03, 2022 04:01 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: WICKET!
Taken!!! Bumrah dropped a sitter but he took an absolute screamer on the very next delivery. Stokes creamed that but Bumrah dived to his left to grab the catch. Stokes falls for 25 and Shardul enters the wickets column!
Jul 03, 2022 03:59 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Bowling Change
Bowling change! Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. Can the man with the golden arm break this partnership? Bairstow has hit 34 off his last 17 balls, putting on a 65 partnership with Stokes.
Jul 03, 2022 03:55 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Jonny Bairstow scores half-century
Fifty for Bairstow! A serious counter-attack this morning and he reaches the milestone in 81 deliveries. He is appreciated by the crowd and his teammates.
ENG 147-5
Jul 03, 2022 03:54 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Easy pull for Ben Stokes
Short from Siraj and Stokes pulls it away nicely. Three runs to deep mid-wicket. Runs keep coming for England. The partnership between Stokes and Bairstow is over 60 now.
ENG 146-5
Jul 03, 2022 03:46 PM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score: Jonny Bairstow shifts gears
Beautiful!!! In the air but Bairstow hits it in a controlled way, straight down the ground. Two boundaries off two deliveries for the Englishman. Quality stroke-making! Sudden shift in gears and the crowd at Edgbaston is loving it!
ENG 139-5
Jul 03, 2022 03:44 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Shardul drops Stokes
Would you believe that!!! It went up long enough for the crowd to get involved... and Shardul puts down a sitter!!! That could prove costly. Shami must be wondering what he's to do to get a wicket.
ENG 131-5
Jul 03, 2022 03:40 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test: Bairstow, Stokes deal in boundaries
Both Bairstow and Stokes have shown aggressive intent. Runs coming thick and fast for England, who look to recover from yesterday's 84 for five slump. 11 runs of Shami's over... and it's time for the first bowling change of Day 2. Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack!
ENG 121-5
Jul 03, 2022 03:33 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: GLORIOUS SHOT BY BEN STOKES!
A short delivery by Shami with width. Stokes cuts it in front of square off the front foot for a glorious four!
Jul 03, 2022 03:30 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: FOUR! PAST MID-OFF!
A full delivery by Bumrah, on good length. Bairstow off-drives it past mid-off for a comfortable four!
Jul 03, 2022 03:27 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Three runs, England 100/5
A wide length delivery by Shami and Bairstow thick edges it over gully for three runs. England reach the 100-run mark!
Jul 03, 2022 03:21 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: One run, England trail by 319 runs
A straight delivery by Bumrah and Bairstow inside edges it to fine leg for a single.
After 31 overs England are 97 for five and trail by 319 runs.
Jul 03, 2022 03:18 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Inside edged for a single!
A short delivery by Bumrah and Stokes inside edges it to leg gully for a single.
Jul 03, 2022 03:14 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: FOUR! England trail by 322 runs
England are 94 for five after 29.3 overs and trail by 322 runs.
It was a length delivery by Shami and Stokes clatters it right over the bowler's head for a four!
Jul 03, 2022 03:09 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: FOUR!
A full delivery by Bumrah, straight. Stokes smacks it wide of mid-on for a four!
Jul 03, 2022 03:02 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: No run
An inswinging delivery by Shami and it goes past Bairstow down the leg side.
Jul 03, 2022 03:00 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: The action begins!
Bairstow and Stokes to resume batting for England. Shami to bowl for India.
Jul 03, 2022 02:57 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Weather update
The weather seems to be fine and the players are out in the middle.
Jul 03, 2022 02:46 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Onus on Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes
Bairstow and Stokes have been in good form lately and will be aiming to rescue England. Will they be able to do so? Or will they fall under pressure?
Jul 03, 2022 02:39 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Weather report
Rain impacted play on Day 1 and Day 2. According to Accuweather, rain could play spoilsport on Day 3 too. It is going to be cloudy for the first 1.5 hours and then it could be followed with rain. Sun is also expected to come out but there will be cloud covers through the day. The temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees.
Jul 03, 2022 02:28 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Jasprit Bumrah aims to build on domination!
Bumrah was in hot form during Day 2 and dismissed England's first three batters. He removed Lees (6), Crawley (9) and Pope (10) as England slumped to 84/5 and trail by 332 runs.
Jul 03, 2022 01:54 PM IST
India vs England 5th Test Live: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing fifth Test match's Day 3 between India and England, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The hosts struggled after India's first innings score of 416 and slumped to 84 for five in 27 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was in hot form and took three wickets and will be aiming to bowl England out early. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
