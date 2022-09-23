'Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid must be concerned...': BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reacts on India's performance

India's recent performances in T20Is have given rise to more concerns than hope ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in a few weeks' time. The Rohit Sharma-led led side failed to make it to the Asia Cup final after losing nail-biting contests against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. In the series opener against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, India lost to the visitors by four wickets. In all these defeats, there was a common factor - poor performance in the death overs while defending the targets. Death-bowling has emerged as one of India's biggest headaches ahead of the world event.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a major disappointment at the death. He appears to be a pale shadow of his past, at least in the slog overs. Harshal Patel, who returned from an injury break, was far from his best. In fact, it was his 22-run 18th over that completely turned the match toward Australia.

When asked about India's below-par show, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid must be 'concerned' but one shouldn't criticise the team so much as they have been pretty consistent in this format ever since Rohit took over from Virat Kohli last year after the World Cup.

“Rohit Sharma has a winning percentage of almost 80. India has lost last three-four matches but before that... he has led in 35-40 matches and lost just five or six," said Ganguly, as quoted by PTI.

“I am sure Rohit and Rahul Dravid will be concerned about the team and everything, and they will improve. I am not worried about one or two losses, but yes, we have not done well in big tournaments. We will talk about that," he said.

India have two more matches against Australia followed by three T20Is against South Africa before they head to Australia for the World Cup.

“The team will leave (for T20 World Cup in Australia) two to three weeks, will get time to acclimatise and play practice matches," he added.

