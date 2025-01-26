Rohit Sharma receives heartfelt letter from 15-year-old fan after Ranji return: ‘Haters will hate but your leadership…’

Rohit Sharma, 37, had a forgettable Ranji Trophy return, scoring just 31 runs. The right-hander showed glimpses of his old self in the second innings as he smashed three sixes but couldn't stay at the crease for a long haul. Fans turned up in huge numbers to watch the right-handed batter make his return for Mumbai in red-ball domestic cricket after 10 years. Special seating arrangements were also made at the BKC Ground in Mumbai so that more fans could come and see their 'Mumbai cha raja' in action. Rohit Sharma received a heartfelt letter from a 15-year-old fan after the Ranji Trophy fixture between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir concluded. (PTI/Team45Ro Instagram)

Mumbai lost the Ranji Trophy tie against Jammu and Kashmir, but fans cannot be happier seeing Rohit return to domestic cricket. After the game ended, a 15-year-old named Yathaarrt Chhabria penned a heartfelt letter for India's Test and ODI captain. In his letter, the fan called Rohit Sharma his favourite player and the "greatest batsman of all time."

"To my idol, my favourite player and the greatest batsman of all time. I know I will be representing millions of others as I say this, you are the reason I watch this beautiful sport and I am so lucky to be born in an era blessed to watch your elegant batting," the fan wrote in the letter.

"Form is temporary, class is permanent. It doesn't matter, even if you haven't played a big innings recently; I can see that you are on the right track, and you will tear teams apart in the Champions Trophy. Your 3 sixes yesterday were amazing. I had to sit and watch the match while math class but it was worth it," the fan wrote further.

Rohit Sharma receives letter

'Haters will hate, but your leadership is top notch'

Further in his letter, the young fan said he cannot wait to see Rohit in the Champions Trophy. He also asked the T20 World Cup-winning captain to "never retire."

"Haters will hate but your leadership is top notch. You are the best character on the field and you have succeeded as both, a player and captain in EVERY SINGLE FORMAT. I've followed you forever and watch every game just for you. Please just never retire, I can't imagine how I'd turn on the TV and feel if I dont see you walking out to open the innings," wrote the fan.

“I am a 15-year-old, well-spoken, and passionate boy. My dream is to be a sports analyst and I have even completed an internship in association with Rajasthan Royals. If you could help me out in any way please do let me know. I love you, Rohit, and I know you will return to the best of your abilities very, very soon,” the fan said further.

Rohit Sharma had a dismal Border-Gavaskar Trophy, managing just 31 runs in five innings. The captain even stood down from the Sydney Test owing to his own poor form. After the series loss against Australia, the BCCI made it mandatory for every centrally contracted player to represent their state teams in domestic cricket.

After this diktat, Shubman Gill, Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja played for their respective state teams.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma will make himself available for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match against Meghalaya, which begins on January 30.