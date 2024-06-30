Rohit Sharma recreates Lionel Messi's iconic moment after Kuldeep Yadav advice for T20 World Cup trophy celebration

The 'Long Night' came to an end for Team India on Saturday after they beat South Africa by seven runs in Barbados to win their first T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years. The win also marked India's wait for an ICC title since the Champions Trophy haul in 2013 and a maiden world championship since the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph at home. It was much like Argentina ending their 36-year wait for a third FIFA World Cup trophy, with the legendary Lionel Messi deservingly leading the side to a title haul in December of 2022 in Qatar. Hence, it was only fitting for Rohit Sharma to recreate the moment at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Rohit Sharma did a Lionel Messi during India's T20 World Cup celebration

However, it wasn't quite Rohit's idea, as revealed in the video that went viral on social media. The clip shows Kuldeep Yadav, standing next to Rohit during the medal distribution ceremony after India's win against South Africa, suggesting the Indian captain to recreate the iconic Messi moment after collecting the T20 World Cup trophy.

Rohit did attempt it, as the team members jubilantly watched, although it looked more like a Ric Flair strut. But the moment, however, also went viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma at loss of words

Despite having reiterated over the last few years, since being named India's full-time captain, that the side deserved a world title, Rohit found it hard to sum up the exact feeling when asked about the T20 World Cup win. Under his leadership, India came close to an ICC title twice, losing the WTC final last year and the ODI World Cup final last November, both against Australia, in addition to a T20 World Cup semifinal defeat to England in 2022. But on Saturday, India finally ended their much-criticised trophy drought with a T20 World Cup title win.

"Very hard to sum up what we have been through for the last 3-4 years. To be honest, we worked very hard as individuals and as a team a team, lot has gone on behind the scenes for us to be here today and win this game. It is not what we did today, it is what we have been doing for the last 3-4 years. That's the the result that has come for us today. We have played lots of high pressure games in the past as well and have been on the wrong side as well. But the guys understand what needs to be done. Today was the perfect example of when the back is against the wall, what is required. We stuck together as a team and the guys, all of us, even when at one point it was looking South Africa's way," he said in the post-match presentation.