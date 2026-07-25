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Rohit Sharma retirement noise silenced after Lord's masterclass: ‘The things being circulated in media have no meaning’

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has dismissed Rohit Sharma's retirement rumours, days after the veteran silenced speculation with a Lord's century.

Updated on: Jul 25, 2026, 08:08:01 IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has dismissed speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma’s international future, insisting there is “no question” of the veteran India opener retiring at present. Shukla’s comments came days after Rohit delivered an emphatic response to questions over his future with a century at Lord’s during India’s ODI series against England.

Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England. (ANI Pic Service)
Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England. (ANI Pic Service)

Speaking to reporters in Agra during the mini-auction for the fourth season of the UP T20 League, Shukla said reports suggesting Rohit could soon call time on his international career carried little substance.

Rohit Sharma is a part of our team and is continuing to play. The things being circulated in the media and on social media have no meaning. As of now, there is no question of his retirement,” Shukla said. Speculation over the 39-year-old’s ODI future had intensified during India’s tour of England following a prolonged lean run. There were suggestions that the third ODI at Lord’s could potentially be Rohit’s final appearance for India.

Rohit responded with the bat, smashing 138 off 110 deliveries and becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s. The innings also came at a significant moment for Rohit, who has repeatedly maintained that he intends to continue playing and remains focused on earning a place in India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Shukla also dismissed suggestions that India needed changes in its leadership structure amid scrutiny surrounding captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the decision on who stays in the team and who does not rests with the selectors. The Indian team is performing well and winning matches, so there is no need for any changes at present,” Shukla said.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma fulfils Jos Buttler's long-time desire after Lord's heroics: ‘Will treasure this’

Despite Rohit’s century at Lord’s, India lost the ODI series 2-1, completing a difficult tour of the United Kingdom. India had earlier suffered a 2-0 series defeat against Ireland before losing the T20I series against England 4-0.

Shukla was in Agra for the UP T20 League mini-auction, where 282 players were placed in the auction pool for six franchises, with 45 players set to be picked. His latest remarks, coupled with Rohit’s own insistence that he remains focused on representing India, have for now pushed back against speculation that the former India captain is nearing the end of his international career.

 
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