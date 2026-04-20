Rohit Sharma returns to nets but suspense remains over availability for Gujarat Titans clash

Rohit Sharma has returned to the nets ahead of the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans, offering the franchise a timely boost after he missed the previous game with a hamstring injury. But while the sight of Rohit batting again in Ahmedabad will encourage MI, the franchise has still not confirmed whether he will be fit enough to take the field in Monday’s match.

Rohit Sharma during a practice session.(PTI)

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The latest update comes after Rohit suffered the injury during Mumbai’s chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. He had started positively in that game and made 19 off 13 balls before pulling up with discomfort and walking off retired hurt. The opener later underwent scans, and Mumbai chose not to risk him in their following fixture against the Punjab Kings.

Rohit back in nets, but MI yet to take final call

As reports suggest, Rohit batted in the nets on the eve of the Gujarat Titans game and looked comfortable enough to resume serious preparation. Mumbai, however, are still treating the situation cautiously and have left the final decision pending until closer to the match.

“Rohit is batting in the nets in Ahmedabad and continues to be evaluated by the medical team and Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach,” read the statement from MI.

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{{^usCountry}} That line underlines where things stand at the moment. Rohit is no longer completely sidelined, but he has not yet been declared available either. Given the nature of hamstring injuries and the stage of the tournament, MI appear unwilling to rush one of their most experienced players back before he is fully ready. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That line underlines where things stand at the moment. Rohit is no longer completely sidelined, but he has not yet been declared available either. Given the nature of hamstring injuries and the stage of the tournament, MI appear unwilling to rush one of their most experienced players back before he is fully ready. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His return would matter on multiple fronts. The Mumbai Indians are under pressure after a poor start to the season and are sitting at the bottom of the table with just two points. A player of Rohit’s stature brings not just runs at the top, but also stability and experience to an XI that has had to keep shuffling combinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His return would matter on multiple fronts. The Mumbai Indians are under pressure after a poor start to the season and are sitting at the bottom of the table with just two points. A player of Rohit’s stature brings not just runs at the top, but also stability and experience to an XI that has had to keep shuffling combinations. {{/usCountry}}

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In Rohit’s absence against the Punjab Kings, MI changed the make-up of their top order and brought in Quinton de Kock to open alongside Ryan Rickelton. That move paid off immediately, with de Kock scoring a hundred. But Rohit’s fitness remains one of the biggest talking points around the side because of the balance he offers and the authority he brings in big games.

There is also the question of who opens if he is cleared. De Kock’s strong showing has strengthened his case, while Rickelton’s returns after his opening-game 81 have dipped sharply. Rohit, for his part, has scored 137 runs in four matches this season and remains central to Mumbai’s plans if fit.

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For now, the latest update is encouraging without being conclusive. Rohit Sharma is back batting. Mumbai Indians are watching closely. The final decision, though, still rests with the medical team and the head coach as MI prepare for a must-win game against the Gujarat Titans.

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