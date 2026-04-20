No clarity on MS Dhoni's return yet as CSK continue cautious approach over comeback timeline

Chennai Super Kings are still waiting on MS Dhoni’s return, with batting coach Michael Hussey admitting there is no clear timeline yet for the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s comeback in IPL 2026. Dhoni is progressing in his recovery from a calf strain and is travelling with the squad, but CSK have not yet confirmed when he will be available for selection. MS Dhoni during a practice session on the eve of an IPL 2026 match. (PTI)

Hussey says Dhoni is batting well but still not match-ready The latest update from CSK makes one thing clear: Dhoni’s recovery is not being judged only on how he looks with the bat in hand. Mike Hussey said, “Not really, I’m not sure,” when asked if there was any clarity on Dhoni’s return. He added, “He’s progressing nicely with his rehab, and I’m happy with how he’s batting.”

That, however, is only one part of the picture. Hussey also explained why CSK are still being cautious, saying, “It’s just about progressing with his running, because if he’s going to bat towards the back end of the innings, he’ll need to be able to run quick singles and twos.” He further added, “He just needs to build confidence in his running and improve his speed.” The final line from Hussey summed up the current situation: “I don’t know when he’ll play, but I’m hoping it’s sooner rather than later, like all the fans.”

The update matters because MS Dhoni has not played a single game for CSK so far this season. Before IPL 2026 began, it was announced that he would miss the opening phase of the tournament because of a calf strain. At that stage, it appeared to be a short-term absence. But as the season has progressed without a firm return date, the focus has shifted from whether he is recovering to whether he is actually ready for the demands of a match situation.

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That distinction is important for a player expected to bat in the closing overs. A finisher does not just need timing and power. He must also be sharp enough between the wickets to turn ones into twos and handle pressure moments physically. That is clearly the area CSK are still monitoring closely in Dhoni’s case.

The uncertainty also comes at an awkward time for Chennai. The team has already had to deal with inconsistency in results and fresh injury concerns within the squad. In that situation, Dhoni’s presence would offer more than just batting depth. He remains one of the most experienced figures in the dressing room and a player capable of influencing the tempo and control of an innings late in the game.

For now, CSK’s stance remains cautious. Dhoni is with the squad. He is batting. He is progressing through rehab. But until the franchise is satisfied with his running and overall match fitness, there will be no confirmed comeback date. That means the wait for his first appearance in IPL 2026 is set to continue a little longer.