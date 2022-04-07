Rohit Sharma reveals one thing he wants to 'replicate' from football as Team India captain

Over the past few months, India’s star opener Rohit Sharma saw a significant change in his role for the international team. After being named the captain of the T20I team after the World Cup in November, Rohit was appointed the skipper in the fifty-over format a month later, and following Virat Kohli’s shock acquisition of the leadership role in Tests, Rohit overtook the captaincy role in all three formats of the game.

The Indian opener is already the skipper of Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, where he has led the side to five titles so far – the most by a single captain.

Among many other things, Rohit Sharma is also a big football fan, and is also the country’s only ambassador to LaLiga – the top tier of Spanish football. Furthermore, we have also seen the Indian cricketers playing football during warm-ups ahead of matches; as such, does Rohit take a leaf out of the sport when it comes to his own game, and perhaps, leadership as well?

“I will go to the point of competitiveness, because, when you see them play, you can see it in their eyes, that they want to win so badly. Their passion is just to a next level that you can't inculcate; how passionate you are to make a difference to your team that has to come from within,” Rohit Sharma responded to a query from Hindustan Times during an interaction organised by the La Liga.

Rohit also revealed that the Team India players take a deep interest in football, further adding that hard work is one thing that “we can try and replicate in our setup.”

"All these guys that we have now, in the cricket team, they're all passionate, and they even love football, they love talking about football. Every time there's a big game that has happened previous night, the next morning at breakfast, the topic is only about that. So, I can see how passionate these guys are about football and it is the same thing that we want to bring in here as well.

“To me, it's their hard work, honestly playing football for 10 year is not easy, your body takes so much. So hard work is one thing that we can try and replicate in our setup as well, without hard work there is nothing to look forward to, you work hard and you will be good for a couple of years, and then you're gone. Playing with your talent is something that can you get an extra mile.”

