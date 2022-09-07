Rohit Sharma reveals why Deepak Hooda didn't bowl despite Hardik going for runs against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

With the T20 World Cup set to begin on October 16, Rohit Sharma analysed India's defeat against Sri Lanka in their crucial Asia Cup Super 4 fixture and hoped that he would 'all answers' to his team's problems ahead of the showpiece event. This was India's second close defeat in the Super 4 stage which has almost pushed them on the brink. Speaking after the match, Rohit stated that his team failed to post a bigger target as the middle order failed with their shot selection and also praised Sri Lanka's confidence. Lamenting Avesh Khan's absence, he also explained Deepak Hooda's selection.

"We ended up on the wrong side, just as simple as that. The kind of runs we got, we could have capitalised a bit more. We were 10-15 runs short. The guys out in the middle need to learn what they need to do and what kind of shot-making can happen. This team was on a good run for a long time, such losses will help us better to learn as a team. It was a good effort with the ball, considering the start they got. The spinners came out and bowled quite aggressively. In the end, SL held their nerves quite well. (Three seamers?) We thought with the bigger boundary, you can use the spin well. Their right-handers batted for longer periods of time", he said.

All four wickets were picked up by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. India's fifth bowler Hardik Pandya has another off day on the field but despite all this, Rohit surprisingly, didn't throw the ball to Deepak Hooda, who could have been an option in the middle.

"I was thinking of bringing Hooda but it did not work out the way we thought. Avesh has not pulled up that well. He didn't turn up well. He was quite sick. Ideally, when we start touring, we would like four seamers., But you also try with three. Come the World Cup, I want to be ready with all answers."

"Since Hardik came back we always played with three seamers with Hardik being the fourth, but we have to look at all options. We pretty much know now what to deal with regarding our combination. (Long-term worries?) No worries. It is just the two games we have lost back to back. Since the last WC, we haven't lost much. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure during this Asia Cup. We are still looking for some answers but when we play a game like this, you get a lot of answers. You have to give a lot of credit to Arshdeep for coming out the way he did at the end," he further added.

Chasing a target of 174 runs, Sri Lanka reached 174 for four in 19.5 overs with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka playing unbeaten match-winning knocks of 25 runs off 17 balls and 33 runs off 18 balls respectively. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) and Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) played crucial knocks too. Initially, India posted 173 for eight in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 72 runs off 41 balls by Rohit. Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka took three wickets for the hosts.

