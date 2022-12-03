Rohit Sharma's epic two-word response after reporter asks about 'crowd support' in Bangladesh leaves everyone in splits

Team India will return to action on Sunday when the side meets Bangladesh in a three-match away ODI series; the first game takes place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The series also sees a return of the famed Indian batting trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli, that was given rest for the away series against New Zealand for workload management. India will be aiming to dish out strong performances in the series after the side, under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy, had faced a 0-1 series defeat to the Kiwis with two games washing out.

Ahead of the match on Sunday, Rohit Sharma took part in the pre-match press conference where he touched upon multiple topics; however, on one occasion, the Indian skipper couldn't suppress his wits as he replied to a question from the reporter. The journalist asked about the difference in crowd support as India prepares to play in Bangladesh; “India get crowd support all over the world…" said the reporter before Rohit intervened, saying “Not here.”

This led to a collective chuckle from the people in the press conference before the reporter continued on his question. "Bangladesh is the only place where India doesn't get the crowd support. Many Indian players will play here for the first time. What do you think about that?” the reporter asked.

Rohit, in his answer, stated that the Indian players have enough experience of playing in front of massive crowds on foreign soil.

“The crowd here can be intimidating. They're passionate fans of cricket and they get right behind the team. It is exciting for their team. But for us, yes, lot of guys are coming to Bangladesh for the first time; but that doesn't change a thing. You're used to play in such big crowds when you tour places like Australia and England. The crowd there can be intimidating as well. They want to get behind the team, it's the same thing here as well. It's not going to affect our boys, they're used to being under pressure and being challenged,” said the Indian skipper.

