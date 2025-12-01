Search Search
Monday, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Rohit Sharma’s head-shake sparks tense dressing-room chat with Gambhir; moment grabs attention after India’s win – Watch

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 07:17 am IST

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a long and intense chat post India's 17-run win in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. 

Rohit Sharma, who scored 57 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi, was seen having an intense and animated conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir following India's narrow 17-run win. Shortly after the conclusion of the series opener, the TV cameras picked up Rohit and Gambhir debating and chatting about something. However, it cannot be confirmed what the topic was all about, but the duo sported a serious look.

Rohit Sharma had a long and intense chat with Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)
Rohit Sharma had a long and intense chat with Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

When Gambhir was saying something, the former India captain was seen shaking his head. Shortly after, the 38-year-old also put forward his point, and the cameras slowly switched their focus from the two.

Ever since Rohit and Virat Kohli retired from Tests earlier this year, there has been speculation about their ODI future and whether they can make the trip for the 2027 World Cup. Amid the growing chatter on social media, the relationship between Gambhir and the two senior statesmen has been a huge focus point.

It is also worth mentioning that on the eve of the first ODI, several reports claimed that the BCCI, along with Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, is planning a meeting in Ahmedabad to discuss the future of Rohit and Kohli.

Earlier during the first ODI, when Rohit reached his half-century, the camera quickly panned towards Gambhir and the head coach was seen applauding the senior pro. The former India opener also gave a standing ovation to Virat Kohli following his dismissal for 135.

Also Read: Virat Kohli clarifies he’s not coming out of Test retirement: ‘That’s how it’s going to be’

Gambhir and Kohli also shared a hug when Kohli made his way to the dressing room following his 52nd ODI century.

Rohit all pumped up

After Kohli brought up his 52nd ODI ton and 83rd international century, Rohit Sharma was seen all pumped up inside the dressing room as he lauded his long-time partner-in-crime.

Kohli and Rohit also shared a 136-run stand for the second wicket, and this partnership paved the way for India to post 349/8 in the allotted 50 overs. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh then gave India the perfect start, reducing South Africa to 11/3.

Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Matthew Breetzke all scored half-centuries, but in the end, this effort did not prove to be enough as India registered a 17-run win.

India and South Africa will now face each other in the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma’s head-shake sparks tense dressing-room chat with Gambhir; moment grabs attention after India’s win – Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On