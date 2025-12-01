Rohit Sharma’s head-shake sparks tense dressing-room chat with Gambhir; moment grabs attention after India’s win – Watch

Rohit Sharma, who scored 57 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi, was seen having an intense and animated conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir following India's narrow 17-run win. Shortly after the conclusion of the series opener, the TV cameras picked up Rohit and Gambhir debating and chatting about something. However, it cannot be confirmed what the topic was all about, but the duo sported a serious look. Rohit Sharma had a long and intense chat with Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

When Gambhir was saying something, the former India captain was seen shaking his head. Shortly after, the 38-year-old also put forward his point, and the cameras slowly switched their focus from the two.

Ever since Rohit and Virat Kohli retired from Tests earlier this year, there has been speculation about their ODI future and whether they can make the trip for the 2027 World Cup. Amid the growing chatter on social media, the relationship between Gambhir and the two senior statesmen has been a huge focus point.

It is also worth mentioning that on the eve of the first ODI, several reports claimed that the BCCI, along with Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, is planning a meeting in Ahmedabad to discuss the future of Rohit and Kohli.

Earlier during the first ODI, when Rohit reached his half-century, the camera quickly panned towards Gambhir and the head coach was seen applauding the senior pro. The former India opener also gave a standing ovation to Virat Kohli following his dismissal for 135.

Gambhir and Kohli also shared a hug when Kohli made his way to the dressing room following his 52nd ODI century.

Rohit all pumped up

After Kohli brought up his 52nd ODI ton and 83rd international century, Rohit Sharma was seen all pumped up inside the dressing room as he lauded his long-time partner-in-crime.

Kohli and Rohit also shared a 136-run stand for the second wicket, and this partnership paved the way for India to post 349/8 in the allotted 50 overs. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh then gave India the perfect start, reducing South Africa to 11/3.

Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Matthew Breetzke all scored half-centuries, but in the end, this effort did not prove to be enough as India registered a 17-run win.

India and South Africa will now face each other in the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3.