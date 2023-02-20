Rohit Sharma's selfless act for Pujara in 2nd AUS Test hailed by Bollywood actor in epic tweet, post goes viral

Team India maintained their winning form to defeat Australia by six wickets on Day 3 of their second Test match, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The result helped the home side take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with two more matches to go. Day 3 saw Cheteshwar Pujara, who was playing his 100th Test match, hit the winning runs, with the veteran remaining unbeaten on 31 off 74 balls. Meanwhile, at the other end, KS Bharat remained unbeaten after scoring 23 off 22 balls.

With India requiring 115 runs to win the match, opener KL Rahul departed early in the chase and then captain Rohit Sharma built a partnership with Pujara. Rohit was eventually dismissed for 31, but it was the way he got himself out won over fans on social media, that even Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh hailed the India captain.

Receiving a full delivery from Matthew Kuhnemann, Rohit flicked it towards deep square leg, and then ran for a quick single, and then called for a second, which Pujara responded, but Peter Handscomb was quick to attack the ball in the deep. He collected it and threw it at the wicketkeeper's end and Rohit asked Pujara to go back, but he was already very close to the non-striker's end. The MI star stayed out of the crease and walked back to the pavilion as Alex Carey took the bails off, with India at 39 for two.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh pointed out Rohit's dismissal and hailed his 'leadership' in dealing with the situation. "What @ImRo45 did for @cheteshwar1 that’s leadership. #captain."

After Rohit's dismissal, Virat Kohli added 20 runs to the total before departing, reducing India to 69 for three. After Kohli's departure, Shreyas Iyer also lost his wicket after adding 12 runs. Initially, Day 3 also saw Ravindra Jadeja take seven wickets vs Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three as the visitors were bowled out for 113 in the second innings, resuming from their overnight score of 61/1.

The India captain, who scored a century in the first Test, will be aiming to keep up his form for the remaining two Tests. The third Test match is scheduled to begin from March 1, in Indore, followed by the final Test in Ahmedabad, starting from March 9.

