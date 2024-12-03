Rohit Sharma sends 'clear indication' he won't open in Adelaide Test, set to make 'compromise' at Shubman Gill's expense

When Rohit Sharma walked out to bat at No. 4 in India's pink-ball practice match against Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, the captain sent a 'clear indication' that he won't open in the 2nd Test against Australia starting Friday at Adelaide, a confident Sanjay Manjrekar said. Rohit's batting position has made as much news as his return as India mull over its batting order. In an ideal scenario, Rohit would have opened for India like always, but considering the success with which Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul batted in the second innings of the Perth Test, the returning captain's batting position has become a bit of a headache for the team management. Rohit Sharma (top) and Shubman Gill bat in the nets(AFP)

The last time Rohit did not open for India in Tests was six years ago – in 2018 during the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But it's a call he, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the rest of the decision-makers must take as India aim to double their lead over Australia in the day-night test. Rohit's replacement at the top in Perth, Rahul scored a gritty 77 in the second innings. At the same time, his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a belligerent 161 as the two added a record 201-run stand, which set the base for India's 295-run hammering of Australia.

Rohit can go back to open, but that would mean tampering with a winning formula, which, against Australia, is never a great idea. So, while some amount of suspense may still linger over Rohit's spot, Manjrekar is certain it won't be at the top of the order. In fact, if anything, Rohit would be more than happy to drop down to give Rahul and Jaiswal another go.

"For me, it's a clear indication. This is as clear as it gets. Just like we were all contemplating and wondering whether the successful opening pair from the last match would be dismantled, considering it was such an important contribution. So yeah, very clear indication," Manjrekar said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

"It makes a lot of sense. Just imagine, the first-ever 200-run partnership in Australia for the opening wicket. And we saw the result as well. I doubt whether this team management which is actually thinking cricket logic and current form picking somebody like a Washy over Ashwin and Jadeja, will again go by stature and the incumbent senior/iconic player at the top. You go by common-sense and current reality. Rohit Sharma is somebody who will volunteer himself as captain, so I think it's the right move. Make the most of what you have gained in that second inning."

So where does Rohit Sharma bat? Is it at 5?

Manjrekar doesn't think so. As per his ideal Batting line-up, India would benefit if Rohit bats at No. 3 and the returning Gill goes two spots down to five. India made Gill the successor to Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 in the series against England in the first half of this year, and while he's fared reasonably well, scoring 179 runs from 4 Tests at an average of 44.75, the fact that Shubman is playing his first match of the series, would bode well for him and the team, reckons Manjrekar.

"I think Gill, considering that he is playing his first Test match of the series, No. 5 would actually ensure more of a success and contribution. For Rohit Sharma, it (No.3) won't be a massive difference from opening the innings and batting at No. 5. So No. 3 would be a nice compromise," he added.

"And I think while we are on this topic, maybe Indian cricket must also reach a stage where they don't give too much importance to batting positions like you have in T20 cricket. Do whatever makes cricketing sense and that's also something that the Indian team management might think about."