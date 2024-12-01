Menu Explore
Rohit Sharma's No.4 experiment fails as India captain flops on return in pink ball warm-up game ahead of 2nd AUS Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 04:05 PM IST

The dismissal could spark concerns about Rohit Sharma's eventual batting position in the Adelaide Test.

India captain Rohit Sharma's experiment to bat at No. 4 in the team's pink ball warm-up game against Prime Ministers XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra failed as the 37-year-old was dismissed cheaply in first match since his arrival in Australia earlier this week.

Rohit Sharma scored 3 off 11 in the warm-up game in Canberra
Rohit Sharma scored 3 off 11 in the warm-up game in Canberra

Rohit demoted himself down the batting order to allow KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open in the practice match. The duo had stitched a record opening stand of 201 runs in India's 295-run win against Australia in Perth on Monday, with Jaiswal carving out a majestic 150, while Rahul scored a valiant 77. Hence, Rohit decided not to disturb the opening pair, thus hinting at India's likely combination for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, and the duo picked up from where they left off in Perth, scoring a 75-run stand.

Rohit walked in at No. 4 after Rahul retired hurt at 27 off 44. The India captain was attacked with a barrage of shot balls, but was eventually undone by the delivery down the corridor of uncertainty. In the 21st over the innings, he chased an outside off delivery from Charlie Anderson, as the ball took the outside edge and landed safely in the hands of the fielder at first slip.

Where will Rohit Sharma bat in pink ball Test?

The dismissal could spark concerns on Rohit's eventual batting position in the Adelaide Test. Rohit has not batted outside the opening position since the 2018/19 tour of Australia, when he batted at No. 6 in Melbourne and Adelaide, scoring 37, 1, 63* and 5 in the two matches.

However, if India do stick to their opening combination as it was in Perth, Rohit might have to bat at No. 5 or 6. Shubman Gill, who missed the opening Test owing to a thumb injury, returned to action in the warm-up game in Canberra, where he assumed his No. 3 role and with Virat Kohli slated to walk in next at No. 3 in Adelaide, Rohit might bat at No. 5, thus pushing Rishabh Pant one position down, or replace Dhruv Jurel at No. 6.

Rohit has batted just 16 times at No.5, scoring 437 runs with three fifties, and at No. 6, he has scored 1037 runs in 25 innings at 54.57 with three tons and six half-centuries.

See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
