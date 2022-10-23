‘Rohit Sharma showed me light at the end of tunnel’: DK pens heartfelt note, says ‘ever grateful’ to IND skipper

Dinesh Karthik at 37 made a stellar comeback into the national side and is now being projected as one of the most dangerous finisher at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was no longer in the scheme of things, showcased his potential while delivering his services for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League and was subsequently rewarded with an India call-up.

Such has been his impact that ICC released a video on Karthik, where Australian legend Ricky Ponting can be heard heaping praises about the wicketkeeper-batter, lauding his inspiring comeback.

Reacting to the video, Karthik wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram, where he thanked Ponting for his warm words, and credited two people for his spectacular comeback.

One among the two was India skipper Rohit Sharma, who Karthik thanked for believing the most in him. “For a man who went through all this, believed in me and always had time for me and showed me there is light at the end of the tunnel for that I'm ever grateful, that for me is @rohitsharma45,” the wicketkeeper wrote in the lengthy Instagram post.

Karthik in all likelihood will be the man behind the stumps in the World Cup opener against arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Ever since making a comeback, Karthik has accumulated 273 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of over 150 in the shorter format in 2022.

