‘Rohit Sharma shut everybody up’: Ravi Shastri goes off, says Hitman ‘will go when he feels he doesn’t have it in him'

Rohit Sharma was well and truly under the pump in the series decider against England at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. Several reports were doing the rounds, claiming that the Hitman might play his last game as the selectors don't see him in the scheme of things for the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the 39-year-old answered his critics in style, slamming an 84-ball century, which was his 34th in the 50-over format.

Rohit Sharma scored a century against England in the Lord's ODI. (ANI Pic Service)

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The former India captain was at his best, as he hammered Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Josh Tongue all around the park, much to the jubilation of Virat Kohli at the non-striker's end. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was full of praise for Rohit, saying the senior batter “shut everybody up.”

Shastri also called for clarity to be given to Rohit, saying the batter would himself leave if he feels he can no longer get the job done.

"Rohit didn't need to prove himself, but he has shut everybody up. When you get those kinds of rumours floating around, it is sometimes irritating. When a player has done that much, he doesn't have to prove anyone anything," Shastri said on Sky Cricket.

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"But if he has the desire to play and work hard at his game, and is still enjoying it, I think he should be given the opportunity for as long as he wants. The day will come when he will feel he doesn't have it in him, he'll go," he added.

Rohit lasted 110 balls in the middle in the decider, and his innings was studded with 17 fours and five sixes. The opening two ODIs didn't yield the desired results for the batter, as he returned with scores of 11 and 26. However, he bounced back strongly in the decider, giving a firm message to both head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar.

What did Rohit say?

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After playing a crucial knock, Rohit himself addressed the outside noise about his place in the playing XI, saying people can say whatever they want, but his job remains to score runs for the team.

“Look, my job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country, represent the team. That’s what I’ve been told since I made my debut, so that’s what I am going to do,” Rohit said in a video uploaded by the BCCI.

“The noise, since I made my debut, has been there. And [will stay] until I am going to stay here. So, it doesn’t really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field. Try to contribute to the team's success. That’s all where my focus is right now. Let the noise be there. If there’s no noise, there’s no fun. My job is inside; their job is outside. That’s how I look at it," he added.

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Following this century, it would be interesting to see what the management does when it gets down to pick the squad for the next ODI assignment against the West Indies in September.