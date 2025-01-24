Rohit Sharma smashes three big sixes, then throws his wicket away with a dreadful shot as Ranji return ends in disaster

India captain Rohit Sharma shrugged off the disappointments of the first innings with a blazing start to the second innings in the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Group A match at the BKC in Mumbai. Playing his first Ranji Trophy match in nearly 10 years, an out-of-sorts Rohit was dismissed for 3 off 19 balls on day 1 of this crucial fixture. The stylish right-handed opening batter decided to change his approach to come out of the rut on day 2. Rohit Sharma’s first outing for Mumbai in nearly a decade proved to be disappointing one(HT_PRINT)

Rohit got instant success but lost his wicket to a dreadful shot just when things started to look good for him. He began his innings with a glorious six straight over the bowler's head.

Rohit's knock of 28 was mixed with hits and misses in the initial stages, which all began with a tough dropped chance by Nazir in the fourth over when he could not grab a return catch on his follow through.

Rohit immediately responded with a pull shot for a six over the square leg.

A thick outside edge then flew between the fielder at gully and second slip, and on the final ball Rohit flashed hard and wide to put the ball away for another four on the off-side.

The Rohit of old was on full display as the small crowd gathered at the BKC ground erupted in "Mumbai chha raja, Rohit Sharma" chants.

The Indian captain, in desperate search for runs, blazed to 21 off just 11 balls. There was a change of gear after that. For the next 20 balls, Rohit scored just 1 run. Credit must be given to Yudhvir Singh and Auqib Nabi, who adjusted their lengths to withstand the onslaught. But unlike in the first innings, Rohit looked in complete control this time around. There was conviction in his defensive pushes. He was also getting a decent stride forward every time the ball was pitched full.

Moments later, another proof of Rohit's class came when he hit a copybook lofted shot for six straight down the ground - his third of the innings - off Yudhvir's bowling. Just when it was looking like Rohit is set for a big one, tragedy struck.

In an attempt to hit another lofted shot, Rohit faltered. The ball was not full enough for Rohit to throw his hands at it. He perhaps didn't pick Yudhvir's subtle change of pace and went early to end up an inside edge. The ball lobbed towards the mid-wicket area, where Abid Mushtaq took a sharp catch.

Rohit hung his head backwards before taking a slow walk back to the pavilion for 28 off 35 balls.